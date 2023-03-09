5-seed WSU cruises past 12-seed Cal in 1st round of 2023 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament
TJ Bamba scored 17 points and DJ Rodman had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds as 5-seed Washington State cruised past 12-seed California, 69-52, in the first round of the 2023 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament in Las Vegas. The Cougars never trailed in the game and led by as many 21 points. Bamba and Rodman were two of five WSU players to score in double figures. Monty Bowser led the Golden Bears with a game-high 19 points.