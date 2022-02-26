5 second-year offensive players to watch this spring

Alabama will return to the gridiron on March 19 to begin spring practice in preparation for the annual “A-Day” game which will be held on Saturday, April 16.

We have already looked at several second-year defenders as we await the return of the Crimson Tide. Now let’s take a look at second-year offensive players that Tide fans should be excited about this spring.

Alabama is loaded with young talent on the offensive side of the ball so this list was not easy to compile. So, without wasting too much time, let’s get rolling!

5. Terrence Ferguson II (OL)

Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Terrence Ferguson II (69) against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Terrence Ferguson is a guy every Alabama will know about before his time in Tuscaloosa is complete. Alabama will have an offensive guard spot open when they head into spring practice and I wouldn’t count out Ferguson.

4. JoJo Earle (WR)

Sep 25, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver JoJo Earle (10) pushes away Southern Miss Golden Eagles punter Mason Hunt (16) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

JoJo Earle started seeing some playing time early on in his freshman season until an injury sidelined him. I believe Earle will make a solid impact in the slot for Tide, first in the spring, then in the fall.

3. Tommy Brockermeyer (OL)

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer (76) against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports\

Tommy Brockermeyer is a young and talented offensive tackle prospect who really needed to use his first season in Tuscaloosa as a developmental year. There are a couple of spots open along the offensive line and Brockermeyer could make a push for one of them.

2. Agiye Hall (WR)

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Agiye Hall (84) runs the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second quarter during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

This could have just as easily have been Ja’Corey Brooks, but to me, Agiye Hall displays the most upside of any of the second-year wide receivers.

1. JC Latham (OL)

Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman JC Latham (65) against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

JC Latham has as much upside as anyone else on the entire team. He has experience at guard and tackle for the Crimson Tide and would be my best bet to land one of the open spots along the offensive line.

