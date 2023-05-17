5 second-year defensive players who could break out in 2023

We are just a little more than 100 days away from Nick Saban and the Alabama football team kicking the 2023 season off on Sept. 2 against Middle Tennessee State inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Even though the offseason can seem long and insufferable, is there really ever an offseason with all the outlets that produce non-stop content on the Crimson Tide? That’s why you can count on Roll Tide Wire to be there every step of the way.

Fans are always searching for the next guy on the team to step up and become a household name. Today we look at five second-year defensive players who could break out in the 2023 season.

Jaheim Oatis

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Defensive Line

Measurements: 6’5″ 328

Jaheim Oatis bursts onto the scene last season as a true freshman with his massive weight loss. Truth be told, Oatis became a mainstay along the Alabama defensive line after the season-ending injury to Justin Eboigbe. I expect 2023 to be a big season for Oatis as he proves to be one of the more dominant interior defensive linemen in the country.

Earl Little II

Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

Position: Defensive Back

Measurements: 6’1″ 186

Earl Little II created a ton of buzz this spring with his play at the STAR position. Replacing Brian Branch there will not be an easy task, but Little seems to have all of the physical skills and the intangibles to play one of the Tide’s most important defensive roles.

Jihaad Campbell

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Inside Linebacker

Measurements: 6’3″ 230

Jihaad Campbell has everything you want in a modern-day inside linebacker. He’s instinctive, quick, and shows great ability to rush the passer as well. Campbell may not be one of the starters at inside linebacker this year, but I guarantee SEC fans will know who he is before the season is over.

Jeremiah Alexander

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Outside Linebacker

Measurements: 6’2″ 249

Much like Campbell, it will be hard for Jeremiah Alexander to crack the starting lineup at outside linebacker, but he will receive some first-team snaps this fall and I believe the former five-star recruit is more than ready to show that he can be a productive player for the Tide.

Antonio Kite

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Position: Corner

Measurements: 6’1″ 182

Now this is the longshot of the bunch. The coaching staff really likes what they have in Antonio Kite, but it will probably be another year or so before he plays enough to have an impact season at corner, But remember, injuries happen and if they do at cornerback this season, Kite could be one of the first guys off the bench.

