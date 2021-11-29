5 Seahawks to watch in Week 12 vs. Washington

The Seattle Seahawks enter Monday night’s game against the Washington Football Team with a 3-7 record, having lost two consecutive games and five of their last six.

However, Monday night’s game has early playoff implications thanks to a wild NFC — and a seventh playoff team. Washington would be one game out of the final playoff spot with a win, while the Seahawks would be a game-and-a-half out of the seventh position if they win.

This game could be pivotal for possible tie-breakers later in the season.

NFC playoff picture after 11 weeks: 1) Cardinals: 9-2

2) Packers: 8-3

3) Bucs: 7-3

4) Cowboys: 7-3

5) Rams: 7-3

6) Vikings: 5-5

7) Saints: 5-5

————

49ers: 5-5

Eagles: 5-6

Panthers: 5-6

Washington: 4-6

Falcons: 4-6

SEA, CHI, NYG: 3-7 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 23, 2021

Here are five Seahawks to watch in Monday night’s game at Washington.

QB Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is among the best quarterbacks in the NFL and has been for several years now. Wilson suffered a finger injury in Week 5 and missed several weeks. He returned earlier than his original timeline and has struggled, completing just over 50% of his passes with two interceptions and no touchdowns.

Wilson is due for a big game — and he’s had plenty of success against Washington in the past.

WR Tyler Lockett

Tyler Lockett is quietly one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. He is on pace for a career-high in yardage in 2021, after going over 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons. Lockett and Wilson have outstanding chemistry, and he’s the type of receiver who could make life difficult for Washington’s secondary.

WR DK Metcalf

Yes, Washington has another elite wide receiver to defend Monday. Metcalf is the opposite of Lockett in that he’s a massive target at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, and just as fast as Lockett. Metcalf can do it all and always presents a difficult matchup for the opposing defense.

Metcalf and Lockett present the ultimate test for a Washington secondary that has played better as of late.

LB Bobby Wagner

Bobby Wagner is the heart and soul of Seattle’s defense. While this defense will not remind anyone of the “Legion of Boom,” Wagner is still an elite defender. Wagner does everything well and could be a thorn in the side of Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

S Jamal Adams

Is Jamal Adams worth what Seattle gave up for him? No. But the fact remains Adams is a terrific player. Washington’s offense must account for Adams on every snap and attempt to get him in coverage as often as possible. Adams is better close to the line of scrimmage and outstanding against the run.

