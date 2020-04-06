5 Seahawks named to NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2010s on Monday. The Hall's selection committee was responsible for determining who made the cut.

Given the Seahawks run of success since Pete Carroll and John Schneider took over in 2010 (nine playoff appearances, two NFC titles, one Super Bowl win), it's no surprise to see the Seahawks were well represented.

Carroll, Earl Thomas, Richard Sherman, Bobby Wagner and Marshawn Lynch were all selected.

HC Pete Carroll

Carroll has been the maestro for the most impressive run of success in Seattle sports history. He reached 100 wins with the Seahawks during the 2019 season, and his program continues to make Seattle one of the most mentally tough teams in the league. He was joined by Bill Belichick as the two coaches on the All-Decade Team.

RB Marshawn Lynch

Lynch did most of his damage in the 2010s with Seattle. The Seahawks acquired Lynch four games into the 2010 season, and the legend of "Beast Mode" began later that season with his iconic "Beastquake" run against the Saints in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. For the decade, Lynch posted 7,812 rushing yards and 68 touchdowns. he added 1,551 receiving yards and eight more scores through the air. Lynch made the Pro Bowl all four seasons from 2011-14 and was named All-Pro once (2012).

CB Richard Sherman

Seattle drafted Sherman in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Since, the corner has been on a warpath to prove all of his doubters wrong. The five-time Pro Bowler has also been named All-Pro three times. He's got 35 career interceptions and 114 passes defended in his nine-year career.

S Earl Thomas

Thomas patrolled the deep third of Seattle's secondary for nine seasons from 2010-18. The 14th-overall pick in 2010 is a seven-time Pro Bowler and was named All-Pro three-straight years from 2012-14. He owns 713 career tackles, 30 interceptions, 12 forced fumbles and 71 passes defended. Thomas made the Pro Bowl in 2019 in his first season with the Ravens.

LB Bobby Wagner

It's remarkable to think that Seattle was able to get Wagner in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He's been an absolute monster in his eight seasons. Wagner has led the NFL in tackles twice, and he's already the Seahawks all-time leader in the category. He's a Pro Bowler six years running, and he's been named All-Pro five times.

