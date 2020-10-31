5 scary thoughts about state of the Eagles in 2020 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It’s Halloween and there’s plenty to fear about the current state of the Eagles.

Sure, even with their 2-4-1 record, they are in first place in the NFC East and they have a really good shot to win the division this season. But that isn’t enough long-term.

Since winning the Super Bowl a few years ago, the Eagles haven’t quite had the “new norm” we all envisioned.

So gather ‘round ghouls and goblins. Here are five of the scariest thoughts many Eagles fans have been dealing with this season:

Carson Wentz will never be elite again

The Eagles saw something special in Wentz before the 2016 draft. Howie Roseman pulled off gutsy moves to get them from 13 to 8 all the way down to No. 2 in the draft because they identified Wentz as their quarterback of the future and they went and got him. It was an impressive move from the GM who had just been put back into power. And the Eagles have never wavered from Wentz being their future. Even after Nick Foles won Super Bowl MVP, Carson was always their guy.

And in Wentz’s second NFL season, there’s no questioning how great he was. In 13 games, he threw 33 touchdowns to 7 interceptions and probably would have been NFL MVP had he stayed healthy. He looked like he was on his way to a great career.

In 2018 and 2019 he was good but not back at that level. Still, there were all the signs of a great quarterback and he had the back injury in 2018 and those ACLs can really take a couple years to heal completely. In 2019, he was pretty good again. He became the first 4,000-yard passer in team history and threw 27 TDs to 7 INTs.

But in 2020, he has taken a major step backward. Through seven games, Wentz has thrown 10 TDs and 10 INTs and is completing under 60% of his passes.

The hope this year is for Wentz to get back to his level of play in 2018 and 2019. Forget 2017. But that’s what everyone signed up for with Wentz. The Eagles thought he was a special player and now the hope is that he can just be a good player again. I still think Wentz will rebound from his start this season and turn in a good second half of 2020 but I’m questioning whether he’ll ever get back to his 2017 form. And that’s a legitimate fear.

Eagles will always struggle to draft

When Roseman outlasted Chip Kelly and was put back in charge of football operations, Jeffrey Lurie did so with an important caveat. Roseman needed to hire a top personnel man and after an exhaustive search, the Eagles hired Joe Douglas. Douglas came from Baltimore, the cradle of draft stability, and was supposed to restore that in Philly.

But Douglas didn’t last very long with the Eagles, taking the GM job with the New York Jets and now his old position in Philly is held by his former No. 2, Andy Weidl.

Back when the Eagles hired Douglas, it was a move most agreed was a good one. But the Eagles haven’t been able to find the incredible consistency the Ravens still have even after the retirement of Ozzie Newsome.

During that same span, here are the Eagles’ first round picks:

2016: Carson Wentz

2017: Derek Barnett

2019: Andre Dillard

2020: Jalen Reagor

The Eagles traded out of the first round in 2018, which is where the Ravens drafted their future MVP quarterback. The Wentz pick worked but the Barnett pick has been disappointing; he’s been an OK player but not a star. We’ll see about Dillard and Reagor.

But overall, the Eagles haven’t been able to be a consistently good team in the draft. They have gotten by with some older players and key free agent pickups but they know that long-term, the way to build is through the draft. And there’s a fear they’re just not that good at it.

They’re stuck in organizational limbo

After the Super Bowl, when Doug Pederson talked about the “new norm” we all assumed that meant trying to be one of the top teams in the NFC each year, getting home-field advantage in the playoffs and even a bye week. That’s what Roseman even talked about as the goal back then. But since that Super Bowl year, the goal posts have moved. Now, it’s all about “get in the playoffs and see what happens.”

