  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

5 Saints players are non-participants on estimated initial Week 8 injury report

John Sigler
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

This week’s New Orleans Saints practice schedule looks a bit different than usual. Having made the long trip to Seattle for Monday night’s game, they elected to overnight in the Pacific Northwest before returning to New Orleans and holding off practice on Wednesday. They won’t hit the practice field until Thursday, so the initial injury report is an estimate of each player’s participation from the training staff.

And five different players would have been held out if the team had practiced. It includes last week’s non-participants in quarterback Taysom Hill (concussion), wide receiver Deonte Harris (hamstring), and running back Dwayne Washington (neck), as well as rookie first-round pick Payton Turner (calf) who suffered a midweek issue and did not play against Seattle. Pro Bowl guard Andrus Peat (pectoral) was also estimated to be absent with what’s feared to be a season-ending injury.

But there’s a lot going on with Tampa Bay’s first Week 8 injury report. Here is the scoop from both teams:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

DT Ndamukong Suh, knee

DNP

LB Jason Pierre-Paul, shoulder/hand

DNP

CB Dee Delaney, ankle

DNP

WR Antonio Brown, ankle

DNP

LB Lavonte David, ankle

Limited

TE Rob Gronkowski, ribs

Limited

CB Richard Sherman, hamstring

Limited

TE O.J. Howard, ankle

Limited

CB Jamel Dean, shoulder-thumb

Full

RB Giovani Bernard, chest

Full

LB Anthony Nelson, elbow

Full

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

WR Deonte Harris, hamstring

DNP

QB Taysom Hill, concussion

DNP

RB Dwayne Washington, neck

DNP

G Andrus Peat, pectoral

DNP

DE Payton Turner, calf

DNP

CB Marshon Lattimore, hand

Full

1

1

Recommended Stories