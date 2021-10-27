5 Saints players are non-participants on estimated initial Week 8 injury report

This week’s New Orleans Saints practice schedule looks a bit different than usual. Having made the long trip to Seattle for Monday night’s game, they elected to overnight in the Pacific Northwest before returning to New Orleans and holding off practice on Wednesday. They won’t hit the practice field until Thursday, so the initial injury report is an estimate of each player’s participation from the training staff.

And five different players would have been held out if the team had practiced. It includes last week’s non-participants in quarterback Taysom Hill (concussion), wide receiver Deonte Harris (hamstring), and running back Dwayne Washington (neck), as well as rookie first-round pick Payton Turner (calf) who suffered a midweek issue and did not play against Seattle. Pro Bowl guard Andrus Peat (pectoral) was also estimated to be absent with what’s feared to be a season-ending injury.

But there’s a lot going on with Tampa Bay’s first Week 8 injury report. Here is the scoop from both teams:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status DT Ndamukong Suh, knee DNP LB Jason Pierre-Paul, shoulder/hand DNP CB Dee Delaney, ankle DNP WR Antonio Brown, ankle DNP LB Lavonte David, ankle Limited TE Rob Gronkowski, ribs Limited CB Richard Sherman, hamstring Limited TE O.J. Howard, ankle Limited CB Jamel Dean, shoulder-thumb Full RB Giovani Bernard, chest Full LB Anthony Nelson, elbow Full

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status WR Deonte Harris, hamstring DNP QB Taysom Hill, concussion DNP RB Dwayne Washington, neck DNP G Andrus Peat, pectoral DNP DE Payton Turner, calf DNP CB Marshon Lattimore, hand Full

1

1