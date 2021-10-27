5 Saints players are non-participants on estimated initial Week 8 injury report
This week’s New Orleans Saints practice schedule looks a bit different than usual. Having made the long trip to Seattle for Monday night’s game, they elected to overnight in the Pacific Northwest before returning to New Orleans and holding off practice on Wednesday. They won’t hit the practice field until Thursday, so the initial injury report is an estimate of each player’s participation from the training staff.
And five different players would have been held out if the team had practiced. It includes last week’s non-participants in quarterback Taysom Hill (concussion), wide receiver Deonte Harris (hamstring), and running back Dwayne Washington (neck), as well as rookie first-round pick Payton Turner (calf) who suffered a midweek issue and did not play against Seattle. Pro Bowl guard Andrus Peat (pectoral) was also estimated to be absent with what’s feared to be a season-ending injury.
But there’s a lot going on with Tampa Bay’s first Week 8 injury report. Here is the scoop from both teams:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
DT Ndamukong Suh, knee
DNP
LB Jason Pierre-Paul, shoulder/hand
DNP
CB Dee Delaney, ankle
DNP
WR Antonio Brown, ankle
DNP
LB Lavonte David, ankle
Limited
TE Rob Gronkowski, ribs
Limited
CB Richard Sherman, hamstring
Limited
TE O.J. Howard, ankle
Limited
CB Jamel Dean, shoulder-thumb
Full
RB Giovani Bernard, chest
Full
LB Anthony Nelson, elbow
Full
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
WR Deonte Harris, hamstring
DNP
QB Taysom Hill, concussion
DNP
RB Dwayne Washington, neck
DNP
G Andrus Peat, pectoral
DNP
DE Payton Turner, calf
DNP
CB Marshon Lattimore, hand
Full
