5 Saints players who could return to NFL Network’s Top 100 Players of 2021

The NFL Network is will premier its annual Top 100 Players list in three one-hour episodes beginning on Sunday, Aug. 15 at 3 p.m. CT. The third and final installment will air on Saturday, Aug. 28. No team landed more players on last year’s list than the New Orleans Saints, with seven selections, but who could return this season?

Unlike other rankings you’ll see across the NFL media landscape, this list is voted on by the players themselves. That leads to some controversial placements with some guys landing too high or too low (or not ranked at all), but it makes for a fun offseason discussion.

Drew Brees and Michael Thomas may not make the cut, between their injury-plagued seasons and, you know, Brees retiring. That leaves five other holdovers from last year’s list, which we’ll get into below (plus some snubs who got overlooked last time).

Ryan Ramczyk (No. 87 overall in 2020)

Dec 25, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Ramczyk was almost as dominant in 2020 as he was in previous years, though he landed on the All-Pro second team rather than the first team (as he did in 2019). He's one of the league's best right tackles and should continue to be recognized for that. After allowing just 20 pressures on 659 pass blocking snaps in 2019, he yielded 25 pressures on 589 reps in 2020.

Marshon Lattimore (No. 76 overall in 2020)

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) warms up before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Lattimore might be a tougher sell this time around. He was less consistent last season and posted his lowest pass deflections total as a pro (11), though he still made the Pro Bowl. He's a big enough name for his subpar play to be overlooked across the league.

Demario Davis (No. 67 overall in 2020)

New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) celebrates after a stop against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Davis played at a high level in 2020, though he didn't meet the same peaks he showed a year earlier. Some of that is due to changing responsibilities in the defense and some of it is simply a product of getting (slightly) older and (a little) slower. He's still one of the best linebackers in the NFL.

Alvin Kamara (No. 42 in 2020)

Oct 29, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs past Chicago Bears linebacker Pernell McPhee (92) for a touchdown during the first quarter of a game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

There were some doubts about Kamara's durability after his disappointing 2019 season got derailed by injuries, but he promptly blew everyone away with a monster year in 2020. He should vault back into the top 30 spots, and maybe climb even higher.

Cameron Jordan (No. 23 in 2020)

New Orleans Saints' Cameron Jordan (94) reacts after a fumble by Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

A low season sacks total shouldn't diminish Jordan's reputation around the league too much -- he's still a model player that many of his younger peers look to as an example. Between his physical style of play and all-around strong resume, he should make the cut (even if his spot in the standings takes a tumble).

Snubs to watch out for

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) lines up for a play in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Chicago Bears in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Terron Armstead has been overlooked on this list for years, but maybe he finally starts to get his due credit. He made his third consecutive Pro Bowl last season while starting 14 games. At his peak, there aren't many better left tackles around the league. Another name to monitor is Marcus Williams. He still hasn't gotten the respect he deserves in Pro Bowl votes or All-Pro recognition, but the list of safeties with better range on the back end is very brief. The number of defensive backs who move like him with similar ball skills (13 interceptions in four years) is even shorter.

