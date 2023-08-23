5 running backs to watch as cutdowns approach to fill RB3 void

Nobody wants the job of the third running back on the roster for the Cleveland Browns. They have given Demetric Felton every opportunity to win the job, and he has not seized the opportunity to this point. His aiming points are consistently wide of where they should be, he is a massive liability in pass protection, and there is no real need for a scatback on the roster.

However, in just six days, every NFL team will have to cut 37 players from their roster. Could a running back on another roster fit what the Browns need in a third running back? Here are five names to keep an eye on.

D'Ernest Johnson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Could a reunion be in progress?

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed former Thursday Night Football hero D’Ernest Johnson this offseason in free agency after he spent four seasons in Cleveland. However, they then drafted Tank Bigsby out of Auburn in the 2023 NFL draft, and Johnson is now listed as the fourth back on the depth chart in Jacksonville.

If Johnson gets the ax from the Jaguars, the Browns must be all over a reunion as he would be the easy money RB3 on their roster.

Michael Carter, New York Jets

Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft, Michael Carter had a productive rookie season where he touched the football over 180 times. Since then, however, the backfield in the Big Apple has gotten a bit complicated and Carter may be forced out as a result.

The Jets drafted Breece Hall in the second round a year ago, Israel Abanikanda in the fifth round this past year, then just added Dalvin Cook to the mix as well. This also leaves out the success that 2022 undrafted player Zonovan Knight found in their backfield as well.

Carter is an excellent receiver out of the backfield and plays with good vision between the tackles, but is in a similar spot as Felton: he’s a liability in pass protection.

Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks love drafting running backs, and that has forced them to move on from other young running backs. One of those backs is DeeJay Dallas, a former NFL draft crush of mine. He has never seen opportunities as he has been stuck behind Rashaad Penny and Kenneth Walker, but he is talented nonetheless.

He has never played more than 50 snaps in a season through three years, but there is more to work with than the likes of Felton to Kelly Jr. could give the Browns.

Dare Ogunbowale, Houston Texans

Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

One of the unheralded players around the league who just does their job quietly is Dare Ogunbowale.

Through his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Houston Texans, Ogunbowale has been one of the best third down backs around the league. He is not flashy or sexy, but he catches the ball consistently out of the backfield and is a sturdy, reliable pass blocker as well.

If the new regime of the Texans looks to go in a different, younger direction, the Browns should pounce on the veteran leader.

Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

An absolute bruiser between the tackles, DeWayne McBride could join the UAB parade with the Browns and join his former teammates Alex Wright and Austin Watkins Jr.

The Minnesota Vikings drafted McBride in the seventh round this past draft, but have the likes of Alexander Mattison, Kene Nwangwu, and Ty Chandler in front of him on the depth chart. They have also been in the conversation for former Browns running back Kareem Hunt.

McBride does not offer much as a receiver, but he is a tough runner who is not afraid of contact between the trenches. He bested the likes of Bijan Robinson, Zach Charbonnet, and Tank Bigsby in yards after contact, leading the nation in that category among qualifying running backs while finishing top-five in forced missed tackles.

He has been known for some fumble issues, but there is no doubt that it’s hard to find a meaner ball carrier in the trenches.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire