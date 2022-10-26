5 running backs the Eagles could target at the NFL trade deadline

Are the 49ers a Super Bowl contender with CMC? Do the Bills need OBJ? Are the Vikings contenders or pretenders?@JayGlazer answers your NFL Week 7 questions in this #AskGlazer pic.twitter.com/wCILJBFpcX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 25, 2022

The Eagles are undefeated and one of the more talented teams in the NFL, but you can never have enough quality depth. With the NFL trade deadline approaching, Jay Glazer says the Birds could look to add a running back if the team does make a move.

Miles Sanders is having a Pro Bowl season, but injuries happen, and depth is a privilege in a league with so much parity.

Even with Trey Sermon on the roster, Philadelphia could look to add even more talent and we’ve provided five potential targets.

Kareem Hunt

Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

The player linked to Philadelphia since this summer, Hunt is in the final year of his contract, and 27-year-old Hunt wants a new deal more than he wants an increased role.

Through seven games this season, Hunt has 66 carries for 263 yards and three touchdowns while splitting carries with the great Nick Chubb.

Cam Akers

Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams have been shopping the 23-year-old running back, who has been away from the team after logging 51 carries for 151 yards this season.

A 2020 second-round pick, Akers has fallen out of favor in Los Angeles.

David Montgomery

Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Montgomery has been splitting carries with Khalil Herbert in Chicago and would give Philadelphia a downhill running back who’d play a specific role.

Kenneth Gainwell could keep his role in the passing game.

Jeff Wilson, San Francisco 49ers

Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers were already four deep at running back before trading for Christian McCaffrey.

Wilson and/or Elijah Mitchell could be moved, and the 25-year-old is a player that Philadelphia should inquire about. Wilson is in his fifth season with the 49ers and has rushed for 454 yards and two touchdowns on 88 carries. In McCaffrey’s debut on Sunday, Wilson had a season-low 22 rushing yards.

Antonio Gibson, Washington Commanders

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A talented dual-threat running back, Gibson logged a 1,037-yard season in 2021 and, through the first four games of the season, had 53 carries for 173 yards and two touchdowns. With Brian Robinson taking over in Washington, Gibson could play multiple roles for the Birds.

