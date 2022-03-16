5 running backs the Bills could now target after J.D. McKissic’s decision

The Buffalo Bills were given a stiff arm by running back J.D. McKissic.

On Tuesday, it was reported that McKissic intended to sign with the Bills via a two-year deal. Instead, he change his mind.

Per reports, his former team in the Washington Commanders never offered him a contract. Then he agreed to one in Buffalo and the Commanders said they’d match that deal if he stayed.

McKissic is now no longer Buffalo bound. He’s going back to Washington–rather, he’s simply not leaving.

The good news is that the Bills still have plenty of time to add another running back in this free agency window.

With that, here are five running backs the Bills could still target in free agency:

Cordarrelle Patterson | Atlanta Falcons

Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson. (Gannett photo)

Age: 30

McKissic’s best trait as a weapon out of the backfield is as a pass catcher. Enter Patterson.

Patterson is no spring chicken, however, he’s got an ability to play all over an offense as either a running back or wide receiver. He’s a unique weapon that could but an interesting layer to Buffalo’s offense.

Also, Stefon Diggs called him a “generational talent” last year. The two used to be teammates with the Minnesota Vikings, so there’s a connection.

Dollars could be a holdup, though. Spotrac estimates Patterson to make around $9 million per year on his next deal. Pretty high for the Bills’ taste.

Melvin Gordon | Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Age: 28

Up tight against the salary cap, the Bills likely won’t spend a lot on a running back in free agency. But if there is one you’d envision Buffalo doing that with, it might be Gordon.

Previously the Bills had some reported interest in him. Spotrac also estimates Gordon to make around $5M per year on his next deal. That’s a bit, but not breaking the bank.

In his past two seasons in Denver, Gordon was productive. He totaled 1,144 yards from scrimmage in his first season and 1,131 yards in his second. He has ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.

Story continues

Now pushing 30, Gordon could be in a scenario where, on occasion, he goes to a team like the Bills and splits carries with someone. With Buffalo, that’d be Singletary.

Tarik Cohen | Chicago Bears

Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 26

The Bills have touted their confidence in the training staff the team has. Since Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott has come to town, it’s a fact: Injuries have been down.

If they believe that magic could work on Cohen, he could be an option for Buffalo. Absolutely a dual-threat back, Cohen had successes both on the ground and in the air with Bears.

Unfortunately, big-time injury concerns, including an ACL issue, have followed. Because of that, Cohen could be a low risk, high reward roll of the dice.

Marlon Mack | Indianapolis Colts

Colts running back Marlon mack (25) Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 26

After falling out of favor with the Colts, Mack has a big chip on his shoulder and he’s still young.

At worst, he gets a one-year “prove-it deal” in Buffalo and the two sides go from there. If Mack jumps Singletary or Moss on the depth chart, it’s a win for the Bills–and if he doesn’t, Buffalo could do much worse than Mack as a rotational option.

Off the bat, Mack would probably be the best pass-catching option of the three. But his health has been a bit of a question in the NFL.

Darrel Williams | Kansas City Chiefs

Darrel Williams #31 of the Kansas City Chiefs . (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Age: 26

In the 2020 postseason, Williams might be remembered for scoring the go-ahead score against the Bills as a member of the Chiefs. Now he’s hitting the free-agent market as Kansas City could not come to a deal with him late last week.

Williams might be eager to find a suitor that will give him starting snaps. The Bills could be of interest to him because they’re proven to do one thing: Give chances.

Singletary played well in 2021, but if Buffalo wants him and Williams to duke it out for the No. 1 snaps next season? The Bills have, time-and-time again, held such competitions and kept their word. If Williams wins No. 1 snaps? He’ll be the starter… but he has to earn it.

And if you’re not curious about Williams just yet, here’s a good stat. He started seven games last season after filling in for Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Despite only seven starts, three Kansas City players eclipsed the 1,000 all-purpose yards mark last year: Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce… and Williams. That’s some good company.

1

1