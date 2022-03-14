5 running backs the Bills could target in free agency

The NFL’s next offseason chapter is about to begin: Free agency.

On Monday, pending free agents can begin chatting with prospective new clubs. Then on Wednesday, players can officially sign new contracts, but often times, those deals are already reported on before then.

For the Buffalo Bills, the defensive line position group is one to watch for.

In terms of their own free agents, the Bills do have Matt Breida as a player slated to hit the market. He’s also one Buffalo could eventually bring back.

But as the market goes, there could be another veteran option or two that could be intriguing. here are five running backs the Bills could target in free agency next week:

Cordarrelle Patterson | Atlanta Falcons

Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson. (Gannett photo)

The Bills no longer have Brian Daboll as their offensive coordinator. It remains to be seen if Ken Dorsey appreciates a swiss-army knife in his offense like Daboll did–and if he does, there’s none better than Patterson.

Patterson is no spring chicken, however, he’s got an ability to play all over an offense from the backfield to out wide. He’s a unique weapon that could but an interesting layer to Buffalo’s offense.

Also, Stefon Diggs called him a “generational talent” last year. The two used to be teammates with the Minnesota Vikings, so there’s a connection.

Dollars could be a holdup, though. Spotrac estimates Patterson to make around $9 million per year on his next deal, pretty high for the Bills’ taste.

Royce Freeman | Houston Texans

Texans running back Royce Freeman (26) Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Freeman has fallen from grace in recent seasons, first with the Carolina Panthers last year, which led to the Texans claiming him on the wavier wire.

Things still didn’t go well there, but the Panthers and Texans are both pretty brutal teams. That could lead to Freeman being a cheaper free-agent option.

The Bills could bring in Freeman to challenge Zack Moss for playing time as the team’s bigger option out of the backfield next to Devin Singletary. Freeman did have some decent form with the Denver Broncos to start his career, where he average 4.0 yards per carry over three seasons.

Melvin Gordon | Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Up tight against the salary cap, the Bills likely won’t spend a lot on a running back in free agency. But if there is one you’d envision Buffalo that with, it might be Gordon.

Previously the Bills had some reported interest in him. Spotrac also estimates Gordon to make around $5M per year on his next deal. That’s a bit, but not breaking the bank.

In his past two seasons in Denver, Gordon was productive. He totaled 1,144 yards from scrimmage in his first season and 1,131 yards in his second.

Now pushing 30, Gordon could be in a scenario where, on occasion, he goes to a team like the Bills and splits carries with someone like Singletary while remaining productive himself.

Marlon Mack | Indianapolis Colts

Colts running back Marlon mack (25) Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

Mack would be a bit of a low risk, high reward option for the Bills. After falling out of favor with the Colts, Mack has a big chip on his shoulder and he’s still young.

At worst, he gets a one-year “prove-it deal” in Buffalo and the two sides go from there. If Mack jumps Singletary or Moss on the depth chart, it’s a win for the Bills–and if he doesn’t, Buffalo could do much worse than Mack as a rotational option.

Off the bat, Mack would probably be the best pass-catching option of the three. But his health has been a bit of a question in the NFL.

Ronald Jones II | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones (27) Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

If the Bills were to look for a low-cost challenger for Moss, Jones could be it.

Singletary has the ability to carry the ball up the gut, but in short-yardage situations, Moss was the go to. He didn’t always do well there, but Jones did. Having been a bit of the forgotten man in the Bucs’ backfield, Jones shouldn’t cost a ton.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Jones gained 239 rushing yards over expect on inside runs during the 2021 regular season. The only player better than that was some guy named Derrick Henry…

