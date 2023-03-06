5 running back standouts from the NFL combine who could be Bears

The NFL Scouting Combine is in the books, and there were a number of standout performers at all position groups.

When looking at this 2023 running back class, it isn’t top-heavy, but it does feature a lot of depth. Several of these backfield barons will hear their names called in the mid-rounds of the NFL draft.

More specifically, one of these standout backs will be a Chicago Bear after showing out at the NFL combine.

Tyjae Spears, Tulane

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Several people in the media are marching to the Tyjae Spears drum. After a standout week in Mobile at the Senior Bowl, Spears had a 39” vertical leap, and a 10.5” broad jump. He didn’t run a 40 yard dash, but he has more than enough on tape to show he is deserving of being one of the first backs off the board. Spears also came across as extremely likable and charismatic during his presser in Indianapolis. He would be a great addition to the Bears, both on the field and in the locker room.

Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The former Golden Gopher had a masterful 2022 season. He rushed for over 1,600 yards and accumulated 20 touchdowns. Ibrahim is older than most prospects (he’ll be 24 in September) after staying in school due to an injury history, but he has shown he is still an explosive runner that can change games.

Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Vaughn had quickly become a favorite of both the media and the fans. He had a very good 2022, finishing with 1,558 yards, nine touchdowns, and netting over 5.0 yards per carry. The large disclaimer that comes with Vaughn is his size. He stands at just 5-foot-6, and weighs 175 pounds. That said, he is very athletic and had a very productive career, finishing with 43 touchdowns. His comps are the likes of Doug Martin or Maurice Jones-Drew, but more fit and athletic versions of those two. Darren Sproles could also be a comp for the former Kansas State back. Regardless, he is turning heads and climbing boards.

Story continues

SaRodorick Thompson, Texas Tech

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Thompson would likely be a late-round option for the Bears. During his podium time, he noted that he had become a better receiver out of the backfield over his college career, which we’ve seen is something the Bears value. Thompson’s numbers aren’t as gaudy as others in this class, but the Red Raiders had a two-man ground attack with Thompson and Tahj Brooks. He isn’t the fastest runner (he ran a 4.67 40 yard dash), but Thompson possesses good vision and a dual-threat ability that Chicago could utilize. He could end up giving the Bears solid production as a late-round pick, or undrafted free agent, if the Bears decide to give him a look.

Evan Hull, Northwestern

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears could opt to go with the home-state pick and take Hull in the middle of the draft. He is incredibly well-rounded as a pass-catching back, but also has a ton of power and brute strength. He doesn’t mess around when he has the ball, he’s a good north and south runner, and has great instincts as a receiver. If the Bears opted to look his way in the third or fourth round, fans would quickly become infatuated with him as a player.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=417188054]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire