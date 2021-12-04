5 ruled out, 9 questionable in Colts vs. Texans
The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) and Houston Texans (2-9) released their final injury reports included with designations on Friday, and there were plenty of names on the lists ahead of the Week 13 matchup at NRG Stadium.
While the Colts didn’t rule any players out on their injury report, they did have three players listed as questionable. However, all three players are expected to play barring a setback.
The Texans, on the other hand, ruled out five players and had six listed as questionable—mostly due to a non-COVID illness that has spread around the team.
Here’s a quick look at all of the players with an injury designation entering this Week 13 matchup:
Questionable | Colts DT DeForest Buckner | Knee/Foot
Questionable | Colts TE Jack Doyle | Knee
Questionable | Colts S Andrew Sendejo | Calf
Out | Texans WR Danny Amendola | Knee
Out | Texans DB Terrance Brooks | Hamstring
Out | Texans OL Justin McCray | Concussion
Out | Texans DL DeMarcus Walker | Hamstring
Out | Texans QB Deshaun Watson | Personal
Questionable | Texans RB David Johnson | Illness/Thigh
Questionable | Texans DL Roy Lopez | Illness
Questionable | Texans WR Chris Conley | Illness
Questionable | Texans WR Brandin Cooks | Illness
Questionable | Texans DL Jonathan Greenard | Foot
Questionable | Texans OL Cole Toner | Illness
