5 ruled out, 9 questionable in Colts vs. Texans

The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) and Houston Texans (2-9) released their final injury reports included with designations on Friday, and there were plenty of names on the lists ahead of the Week 13 matchup at NRG Stadium.

While the Colts didn’t rule any players out on their injury report, they did have three players listed as questionable. However, all three players are expected to play barring a setback.

The Texans, on the other hand, ruled out five players and had six listed as questionable—mostly due to a non-COVID illness that has spread around the team.

Here’s a quick look at all of the players with an injury designation entering this Week 13 matchup:

Questionable | Colts DT DeForest Buckner | Knee/Foot

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Questionable | Colts TE Jack Doyle | Knee

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Questionable | Colts S Andrew Sendejo | Calf

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Out | Texans WR Danny Amendola | Knee

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Out | Texans DB Terrance Brooks | Hamstring

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Out | Texans OL Justin McCray | Concussion

AP Photo/Eric Smith

Out | Texans DL DeMarcus Walker | Hamstring

Syndication: The Tennessean

Out | Texans QB Deshaun Watson | Personal

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Questionable | Texans RB David Johnson | Illness/Thigh

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Questionable | Texans DL Roy Lopez | Illness

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Questionable | Texans WR Chris Conley | Illness

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Questionable | Texans WR Brandin Cooks | Illness

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Questionable | Texans DL Jonathan Greenard | Foot

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Questionable | Texans OL Cole Toner | Illness

AP Photo/Doug Murray

1

1