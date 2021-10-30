5 ruled out, 6 questionable in Colts vs. Titans
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4) and Tennessee Titans (5-2) released their final injury reports on Friday and they were filled with designations on both sides.
The Colts wound up having their healthiest injury report of the season this week. Even so, they ruled out one player and had three listed as questionable. All three questionable players are expected to play on Sunday barring a setback.
Meanwhile, the Titans had three players ruled out and four listed as questionable until linebacker Rashaan Evans was downgraded to out for the game on Saturday.
Here’s a look at all of the players with injury designations for the Week 8 game between the Colts and Titans:
OUT | Colts CB BoPete Keyes | Hamstring
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Questionable | Colts WR T.Y. Hilton | Quad
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Questionable | Colts CB Xavier Rhodes | Calf
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger
Questionable | Colts RT Braden Smith | Foot/Thumb
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall
OUT | Titans FB Khari Blasingame | Knee
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
OUT | Titans WR Julio Jones | Hamstring
Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
OUT | Titans RB Darrynton Evans | Knee
Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
OUT | Titans LB Rashaan Evans | Ankle
Syndication :The Tennessean
Questionable | Titans CB Chris Jackson | Foot
Syndication: The Tennessean
Questionable | Titans DL Teair Tart | Groin
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Questionable | Titans OT Kendall Lamm | Ankle
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
