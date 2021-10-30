5 ruled out, 6 questionable in Colts vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts (3-4) and Tennessee Titans (5-2) released their final injury reports on Friday and they were filled with designations on both sides.

The Colts wound up having their healthiest injury report of the season this week. Even so, they ruled out one player and had three listed as questionable. All three questionable players are expected to play on Sunday barring a setback.

Meanwhile, the Titans had three players ruled out and four listed as questionable until linebacker Rashaan Evans was downgraded to out for the game on Saturday.

Here’s a look at all of the players with injury designations for the Week 8 game between the Colts and Titans:

OUT | Colts CB BoPete Keyes | Hamstring

Questionable | Colts WR T.Y. Hilton | Quad

Questionable | Colts CB Xavier Rhodes | Calf

Questionable | Colts RT Braden Smith | Foot/Thumb

OUT | Titans FB Khari Blasingame | Knee

OUT | Titans WR Julio Jones | Hamstring

OUT | Titans RB Darrynton Evans | Knee

OUT | Titans LB Rashaan Evans | Ankle

Questionable | Titans CB Chris Jackson | Foot

Questionable | Titans DL Teair Tart | Groin

Questionable | Titans OT Kendall Lamm | Ankle

