5 rookies to watch in NFL preseason Week 2

The 2023 NFL draft class is shaping up to be an excellent one. Every single day of training camp there are reports coming out from across the league about rookies stepping up, taking reps with starters and impressing all in attendance.

We are rolling into Week Two of the NFL preseason, which for every team is the most important week. This is when teams typically play their starters the most and if rookies are pushing for spots in the starting lineup, here is where they are going to have an opportunity to shine.

These are the five rookies we are looking the most forward to watching play this week.

CB Joey Porter Jr. - Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. didn’t play in his first preseason game as a precaution for an injury but he looks good to go this week against the Bills. Porter has been very good in training camp, drawing praise from the veterans but the staff is withholding judgment about if Porter will start. A strong game on Saturday will help his case.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is set to make his NFL debut against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Falcons didn’t play Robinson in Week One as he’s already assured to be the starter so fans will get their first look at this remarkable playmaker this week.

There have been some great performances out of the rookie edge rushers already in preseason but none have been as good as Jets EDGE Will McDonald IV. The Jets knew what they were doing when they took McDonald in the first round and have put him in a great position to be successful.

The highlights of Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn at training camp practices have been exciting to watch. Vaughn might be small but his ability to make players miss makes him a scary option for the Cowboys offense.

All indications out of Buffalo are tight end Dalton Kincaid is going to be a focal point of the Buffalo passing offense this season. Coming out he was definitely the best playmaker at the position in college football and he could have an excellent opportunity this weekend against the Steelers.

