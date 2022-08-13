5 Rookies to watch in the Bears’ preseason opener vs. Chiefs

We’re just a few hours away until the Chicago Bears play their first preseason game of the season when they welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to town. While preseason games don’t mean much in the grand scheme of the NFL season, it’s the perfect opportunity to get a feel for how the team looks and evaluate certain players, particularly rookies.

For the Bears 2022 draft class, this will be the first major test for them as they begin their NFL careers. High draft picks such as cornerback Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr. aren’t expected to play due to injuries, but the Bears aren’t short on rookies that might make an impact early on. Here are five rookies to watch when the Bears take on the Chiefs.

1. S Jaquan Brisker

Jul 29, 2022; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears defensive back Jaquan Brisker (9) talks with reporters during training camp at PNC Center at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie safety Jaquan Brisker took goal setting a step further when he outlined what he wants to do in the team’s preseason opener. “Probably get a turnover immediately,” Brisker told reporters this week. We’ll see if he can keep his word. But kidding aside, Brisker has looked like a true playmaker during camp. He’s bound to break up some passes Saturday and perhaps even come away with a turnover.

2. OT Braxton Jones

Jul 28, 2022; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears offensive lineman Braxton Jones (70) during training camp at PNC Center at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

One of the bright spots of camp has been the consistent and solid play of rookie tackle Braxton Jones. Set to start at left tackle, he will faces his toughest test to date as he will need to keep Chiefs pass rusher Frank Clark away from Fields. It’s the perfect barometer to measure Jones’ development as the regular season draws close.

3. DE Dominique Robinson

Chicago Bears defensive line Dominique Robinson adjusts his helmet at the NFL football team’s practice facility in Lake Forest, Ill., Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Rookie defensive end Dominique Robinson has seen plenty of action this camp, working against the Bears offensive line. Once considered a long-term project, Robinson has shown plenty of promise and will now put his skills to the test against the Chiefs offensive line that has been revamped to protect Patrick Mahomes.

4. RB Trestan Ebner

Nov 27, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Trestan Ebner (1) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie running back Trestan Ebner has been a pleasant surprise at camp through two weeks. Whether it’s taking the ball right up the middle or catching a swing pass out of the backfield, Ebner has shown he has excellent quickness and speed. It will be fun to see what he can do against another NFL defense and how the Bears might utilize him.

5. P Trenton Gill

Jul 29, 2022; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears punter Trenton Gill (16) during training camp at PNC Center at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time since 2013, a player other than Pat O’Donnell will begin the season as the Bears punter. Rookie Trenton Gill will boot kicks for the first time in a game format at Soldier Field. The stadium has unique wind tunnels and, not to mention, extremely poor field conditions that last 12 months out of the year. Hopefully Gill can get over the learning curve quick and impress fans with his booming punts. Or at the very least, make them feel better about the punting game.

