5 rookie skill players stepping up at training camp

The 2023 NFL draft class is shaping up to be absolutely packed with athletes when it comes to skill position players. With the first week of preseason games starting up this week, we wanted to share the five skill-position players we’ve been impressed with during training camp before they make their NFL debuts.

The Falcons have a new starting quarterback with lots of questions so rookie running back Bijan Robinson is going to shoulder a significant portion of the workload early on. Fortunately, he has looked like a seasoned veteran so far and is showing all of those traits Atlanta was hoping for when they took him in the first round.

RB De'Von Archane - Miami Dolphins

We don’t expect running back De’Von Archane to be the feature back in Miami but he’s been so good as a receiver and third-down back, Miami is going to find ways to get him onto the field.

There was never a doubt that Jaxon Smith-Njijba should be the top receiver selected and his skills as a slot receiver are shining. His ability to control the middle of the field has been impressive and we can’t wait to see him start making plays with those mismatches he creates.

No rookie receiver walked into a better situation than Jordan Addison did with the Vikings. He will start opposite Justin Jefferson who is the most dangerous receiver in the NFL and Addison is perfectly equipped to take advantage of all the single coverage he will get.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire