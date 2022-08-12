These 5 returning Commanders players’ early snaps will mean more than most

These 5 returning Commanders’ early snaps will mean more than most originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

There are naturally, and deservedly, a few storylines that jump off the page when discussing the Washington Commanders’ 2022 season. There’s a new quarterback in town, the team’s best offensive player signed a big extension, the rookie class is looking to make a big splash, and the defense just underwent a coaching change.

Oh, and they’ll be playing under their new name and brand for the first time ever.

But beyond the headlines centered around Wentz, McLaurin, Rivera, and Young, there are a few returning Commanders who need to make the most of these early weeks, from training camp to preseason to Week 1. The new arrivals in Ashburn put a bit of pressure on some returning players on the team who have not fully solidified the number of snaps they’ll get this season.

For those Commanders, these preseason reps and time in training camp will mean more than they might be comfortable with. Here are five players in Burgundy & Gold who aren’t new to the squad but might need to impress the coaching staff in order to get playing time:

Jaret Patterson, RB

The running back room went through a few twists and turns this offseason, starting with the J.D. McKissic-Buffalo Bills debacle. Luckily, McKissic is back with the squad along with the bruising Brian Robinson, whom the Commanders snagged out of Alabama in the third round back in April.

The ugly duckling of this group might end up being Jaret Patterson, which would be unfortunate for him considering he performed really well last season during the time Antonio Gibson missed (he put up 98 total yards and a TD in Week 17). Washington boasts a running back core that, when put together, has virtually every facet of the run game covered. Gibson starts and has speed and cuts but a fumble problem; McKissic provides pass-catching out of the backfield; Robinson is a powerful rusher who could get goal-line touches. Where does Patterson fit in?

Story continues

In the Commanders’ first unofficial depth chart of the offseason, Patterson was actually listed as the team’s fifth rusher behind Jonathan Williams. He could push his way into the meat of the RB room if he plays well during the upcoming preseason weeks—but his 3.9 yards per carry last season might not cut it.

Depth is in low supply on Washington’s defensive line behind the starting core of Montez Sweat, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen and Chase Young. Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill both stepped up last year when the unit faced serious injury issues during the middle weeks of the season. This year, however, the line looks to be mostly healthy to start the year (Chase Young’s status notwithstanding — he will miss Week 1 at least and probably more time than that).

However, as Pete Hailey noted last week, the non-Montez Sweat defensive ends have struggled during training camp. That might put extra pressure on Smith-Williams and Toohill, who are expected to step up again as the two backup DEs on the depth chart with guys like William Bradley-King and Shaka Toney also vying for reps.

Dyami Brown, WR

Terry McLaurin is back on a huge extension. Jahan Dotson has been looking special in camp. Curtis Samuel could be healthy to start the season. Cam Sims provides size and sure hands on deep 50-50 balls to make for an appetizing target for quarterback Carson Wentz. Dyami Brown, like last season, must prove his worth to this wide receiver core.

Brown came out of UNC as a deep ball threat with lightning speed. Though he certainly showed flashes of promise last season — like on this route opposite Cowboys’ star corner Trevon Diggs— he struggled to stay consistent during what he called a ‘humbling’ rookie campaign off the heels of back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in college. He finished the year with six starts in 15 games, with 12 receptions for 165 yards and zero touchdowns. Brown must prove his worth during preseason and during camp — which he has done so far, thanks to viral catches — if he wants to muscle his way into getting snaps during a pivotal year 2.

Sammis Reyes, TE

As it stands, it’s tough to predict how tight end will shake out over the course of the season in Washington. Logan Thomas is working his way back from an ACL injury. John Bates looks primed to be the starter come Week 1 if Thomas remains out and if he himself is healthy. He's battling a calf injury. Rookie Cole Turner has been impressive throughout camp but is dealing with a nagging hamstring.

Reyes made history last season when he became the first Chilean NFL player. He suited up for games but never got meaningful snaps behind Bates or the now-departed Ricky Seals-Jones. He hasn’t registered an NFL reception yet but there is an opportunity for him to make noise and perhaps step up as a TE2 if Thomas’ rehab takes longer than expected. Reyes did go viral last year during preseason for making blocks like this, and since Turner’s blocking remains a work in progress, that might be the calling card that gets Reyes his chance to shine on Sundays.

Jamin Davis, LB

Ahh, linebacker: the position group that’s been talked about almost as much as quarterback this offseason in Washington. The Commanders didn’t draft a linebacker, which showed their confidence in Cole Holcomb retaining the Mike position as he did last year, when he led the team in tackles as one of the biggest overachievers on defense. Davis, meanwhile, had trouble finding his footing in the pro ranks.

You could make the argument that, behind Carson Wentz, Jamin Davis easily has the most to prove of any Commanders player this season. He underperformed last year and lost snaps to David Mayo, which isn’t exactly what coaches had in mind from their 19th overall pick. He’s alternated between middle and outside, the latter of which is expected to be his starting role to lose come Week 1. However, he might not have too long a leash. Khaleke Hudson is entering his third year and has 28 games under his belt. Davis has a few precious weeks to prove he’s the starter, or there could be another changing of the guard at LB.