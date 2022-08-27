5 replacements Saints should consider with Trevor Penning out indefinitely

The New Orleans Saints will need to rush to the open market with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reporting that rookie tackle Trevor Penning is out indefinitely with a torn ligament in his foot. He was likely not going to make a push for a starting spot yet, but looked to be solid depth while he developed. Now, their current backup tackle is Derrick Kelly who is likely not ready to be thrown into action in the regular season.

There will be more names available in the coming days with roster cuts looming, but for now there are a couple of very intriguing names available to the Saints if they want to get a head start:

Eric Fisher

If the #Cowboys develop interest in Eric Fisher as potential solution to OT issues with Tyron Smith injury, a source says former No. 1 overall pick wants to play this season but will be selective and has turned down offers from nine teams so far. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) August 25, 2022

The former number one overall pick makes a ton of sense, but could be an avenue that the Saints already explored as ESPN’s Ed Werder reported that he has turned down nine offers so far. The former Super Bowl champion and two-time Pro Bowler would push to be a starter for the Saints regardless of injury.

Daryl Williams

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Former Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Darryl Williams is high on the list of possible free agency replacements for Penning. Williams has experience everywhere on the line outside of center. He started every game for the Buffalo Bills for the last two seasons, mostly on the right side of the line, however. Williams would bring serviceable depth that could find his way to sticking around on the team once Penning comes back.

Marcus Cannon

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Marcus Cannon is another veteran who has logged a lot of snaps at right tackle, but has shown positional versatility throughout his career. Cannon is a three-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, would likely not be a terrible addition to the locker room worst case scenario.

Jason Peters

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The 40-year old Jason Peters is still looking to be a contributing member of a winning football team, and now the Saints look like one of his best options. Like Fisher, injuries aside Peters could push to start over a healthy Hurst. With a lot of winning football under his belt, a veteran like Peters is always good to have on the team.

Alex Leatherwood

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Though not a free agent yet, Leatherwood is openly on the trade block and could be cut by the Las Vegas Raiders very soon. His career has been off to a rocky start to say the least, but a fresh start could be what he needs to bring out all of the potential that made him a first round draft pick in 2021. He’s struggled to line up on the right side for the Raiders after starting 26 games at left tackle in college with Alabama.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire