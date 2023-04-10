5 remaining free agents who could still help Giants in 2023

The New York Giants entered free agency with a plethora of roster holes that needed to be addressed. And for the most part, general manager Joe Schoen did precisely that.

However, with the 2023 NFL draft now less than three weeks away, several issues remain. The Giants need depth at multiple positions and are still potentially seeking starters at others.

Here are five remaining free agents the Giants could sign who would pay dividends in 2023.

CB Rock Ya-Sin

The Giants very clearly need another cornerback even if they intend to address the position in the 2023 NFL draft. And as luck would have it, a few quality options remain on the open market.

Marcus Peters has been a name suggested for the Giants, but Rock Ya-Sin might actually be a better option.

Ya-Sin is a physical, press corner who could come in and start alongside Adroee’ Jackson immediately. He may not have lived up to his full potential after a strong rookie season, but there’s still meat on the bone here.

DT A'Shawn Robinson

The Giants previously visited with A’Shawn Robinson and they seemed poised to sign him, but a contract never materialized. However, that doesn’t mean general manager Joe Schoen can’t revisit things.

Robinson is a big, strong run-stopper who would help expand an interior rotation that consists of Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, and Rakeem Nunez-Roches.

If the Giants were to sign Robinson, what was a weakness in 2022 would become a strength in 2023.

OL Dalton Risner

The Giants need a center (even after the addition of J.C. Hassenauer) more than a guard but it’s hard to feel comfortable with anything they have along the interior.

They seem to be banking heavily on Joshua Ezeudu and Shane Lemieux, both of whom are coming off of injuries, and that doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence.

Dalton Risner would provide a solid veteran presence with a significant amount of NFL experience (62 starts). He’s also an above-average pass protector, which is one area the Giants desperately need to improve upon.

WR Jarvis Landry

The Giants couldn’t reel Odell Beckham Jr. back in but what about his buddy, Jarvis Landry?

No, Landry is not that big, tall outside receiver most believe the Giants need to hone in on, but he is a productive and shifty option who might fit well in the offense of Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka.

Schoen said it previously: If a wide receiver can get open, the Giants could find a spot for them. And Landry can certainly get open.

Although he appears to be on the downslope of his career, Landry is still generating interest from multiple teams around the league.

LB Zach Cunningham

The Giants previously met with Deion Jones, indicating that they’re not settled at inside linebacker and may be looking for some diamond-in-the-rough options.

Zach Cunningham is coming off a less-than-stellar season with the Tennessee Titans, where he just didn’t appear to be a fit. His run defense, which is usually a strength, was lacking and his overall production was way down.

Still, it wasn’t that long ago Cunningham was considered a top run defender and tackling machine (164 in 2020). He might be a nice fit for the Giants alongside Bobby Okereke.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire