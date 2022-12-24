5 recruits for Oregon fans to keep an eye on as Ducks head into 2023

The Oregon Ducks put the finishing touches on the bulk of their 2023 recruiting class on Thursday night, signing a total of 27 players that will be joining the team, many of whom will come in the spring.

While for the most part, this is the final class that we can expect, there is a good chance that Dan Lanning and his staff are able to add a few more players to the roster down the stretch from the prep ranks.

There are some players who have predictions floating out there to land with Oregon and others who have contemplated taking a visit to Eugene down the stretch. Here’s a look at some recruits that Duck fans should keep an eye on over the next month.

5-sar TE Duce Robinson

Commitment: None

Recruiting Rating: 5-star (0.9903)

National Ranking: 17

Position Ranking: 1

The Buzz: The Ducks haven’t been prominent in the recruitment of 5-star TE Duce Robinson, but there’s a chance that they could enter the picture in a strong way late in the game. Robinson, the No. 1 TE in the nation, will not sign until February, and he has said that his final official visit might be taken to Eugene to check out the Ducks. Keep an eye for that visit to be announced in the coming weeks. The Ducks could get a huge addition if things go well.

4-star CB Rodrick Pleasant

Commitment: None

Recruiting Rating: 4-star (0.9584)

National Ranking: 80

Position Ranking: 6

The Buzz: This is shaping up to be another classic recruiting battle between Oregon and USC as the late signing period approaches. Pleasant, one of the top cornerbacks in the nation has been recruited heavily by both schools and visited Eugene and Los Angeles a number of times. At this point, there is not yet a date set for his announcement.

4-star TE Walker Lyons

Commitment: None

Recruiting Rating: 4-star (0.9476)

National Ranking: 114

Position Ranking: 5

The Buzz: This one is relatively off the radar, but I wouldn’t be surprised to hear the Ducks try to get in the mix with 4-star TE Walker Lyons. He was previously committed to the Stanford Cardinal but opened back up his recruitment late in November. Should the Ducks strike out with Duce Robinson and Jamari Johnson, still feeling like they need help at the TE spot, it could be that a pivot to Lyons would be beneficial.

4-star DL Ashton Porter

Commitment: None

Recruiting Rating: 4-star (0.9032)

National Ranking: 307

Position Ranking: 44

The Buzz: Porter as taken a couple of visits to Eugene over the past year and is currently projected by multiple recruiting sites to end up with the Ducks. As the No. 57 player in Texas, Porter would be a big addition to the signing class. He is expected to announce his commitment on January 3.

4-star TE Jamari Johnson (Louisville Cardinals)

Commitment: Louisville Cardinals

Recruiting Rating: 4-star (0.8908)

National Ranking: 414

Position Ranking: 27

The Buzz: Jumbo athlete Jamari Johnson (6-foot-6, 250 pounds) has strongly been considering a flip from Louisville to Oregon over the past couple of months after a coaching change came for the Cardinals. While there was a chance that he was going to announce his commitment and sign in the early period, Johnson has decided to instead wait and announce on January 7. Lousiville is still very much in the picture, as is Cincinnati.

