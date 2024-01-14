5 recruits that newly-hired, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer needs to reach out to

It might take a minute before newly hired Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer actually goes out and recruits. However, there are some calls that DeBoer can make to recruits now that he has officially accepted the head coaching position at the University of Alabama.

DeBoer will have to quickly assemble a coaching staff to be able to get out on the recruiting trail and retain players on the current roster. With that said, things will likely move very quickly in the coming days.

Roll Tide Wire lists five recruits that Kalen DeBoer needs to reach out to as Alabama’s new head coach.

2024 5-star WR Ryan Williams Jr.

The first call that newly-hired, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer will need to make is to 2024 five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams Jr. The product of Saraland High School has all of the tools to be successful at the college level. Soon after news rang out that Nick Saban was retiring, Williams Jr. announced that he was de-committing from the Crimson Tide.

Now, he should be made the top priority for the Alabama coaching staff. Recruiting analysts have gone as far as comparing Williams Jr. to former Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith. If DeBoer wants to make an instant splash, he will go all-in to sign Williams Jr. on traditional national signing day in February.

2024 5-star ATH Terry Bussey

Before Nick Saban retired, the Crimson Tide was in the mix for 2024 five-star athlete Terry Bussey. Now, with the coaching changes, that is subject to change, unless DeBoer reaches out to the Texas native.

Last month, Bussey said that he would likely make a trip to Tuscaloosa when speaking on his recruitment. With Isaiah Bond and Jermaine Burton both gone, DeBoer could sell early playing time at the wide receiver position. Bussey is a name to monitor for Alabama fans. He is a talent that is simply too difficult to pass up on.

2025 5-star WR Jaime Ffrench Jr.

The lone five-star committed to Alabama in the 2025 recruiting class is Jaime Ffrench Jr. He has been committed to the Crimson Tide since the summer. DeBoer will need to reach out to the talented wide receiver out of the Sunshine State.

Other programs like Florida State and Ohio State have had Ffrench Jr. on campus for visits. It will not be easy to hold onto Ffrench Jr.’s commitment. Therefore, DeBoer must begin to develop a close relationship with him sooner rather than later.

2025 5-star QB George MacIntyre

With a decision likely nearing, Alabama could be on the outs for 2025 five-star quarterback George MacIntyre. That is if DeBoer and the rest of the coaching staff decide to not pursue MacIntyre. There is a strong chance that DeBoer does reach out to the five-star.

His top three schools are Alabama, LSU, and Tennessee. He has made multiple visits to each school. MacIntyre is a superior talent in the ’25 class. Alabama needs to do what it can to remain in the race for the Tennessee native. I believe DeBoer and the Crimson Tide will do so.

2025 4-star QB KJ Lacey

Ryan Williams’ teammate that Alabama is steadily keeping tabs on is 2025 four-star quarterback KJ Lacey. Lacey is currently committed to Texas but will be in Tuscaloosa for an unofficial visit on January 20. I would imagine that Lacey becomes a top target for DeBoer and the rest of the Alabama coaching staff.

He is an Alabama native and possesses raw arm talent. Some have gone as far as comparing him to former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. His ability to throw from multiple different arm slots and his dual-threat capabilities are truly interesting to watch. He certainly needs to be one of the first recruits that DeBoer reaches out to.

