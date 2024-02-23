5 recruits Alabama would like to flip in the 2025 recruiting class

Alabama has recruited at an elite level year in and year out. With a new coaching staff, there lies some uncertainty on the recruiting trail.

Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer has worked effortlessly to assemble a coaching staff with prominent recruiters. There seems to be some promise with the new coaching staff.

The program’s general manager Courtney Morgan and multiple assistants have hit the ground running. In recent weeks, the coaching staff has visited multiple prospects and has gotten several of them to commit to unofficial visits.

Some of the prospects that will be visiting Tuscaloosa in recent weeks are committed elsewhere.

Roll Tide Wire takes a look at five recruits that Alabama would like to flip in the 2025 recruiting class.

5-star QB, USC commit Julian "Juju" Lewis

Alabama has positioned itself as a contender to flip the commitment of 2025 five-star quarterback Julian “Juju” Lewis. The product of Carrollton High School (Ga.) has been committed to USC since August. However, he has remained in contact with the Tide.

There certainly seems to be mutual interest on both ends. After all, Lewis’ former high school teammate is Alabama freshman tight end Caleb Odom. The two are very close and took multiple visits to Tuscaloosa last fall. Alabama does not have a quarterback currently committed in the ’25 recruiting class. Lewis is one to keep a close eye on moving forward. He will be taking an unofficial visit to Alabama on March 8.

4-star DL, Auburn commit Antonio Coleman

Former Alabama commit and 2025 four-star defensive lineman Antonio Coleman is a player to watch. The product of Saraland High School (Al.) was committed to the Crimson Tide under the old coaching staff for multiple months before flipping his commitment to Auburn.

Coleman took an unofficial visit to Alabama last month but has since re-affirmed that he is locked in with the Tigers, which is interesting considering he is entertaining Alabama and taking other visits. His former high school teammate and Alabama freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams has been in his ear about potentially flipping him back to Alabama. Coleman’s recruitment will not be resolved until early national signing day in all likelihood.

5-star DL, Georgia commit Justus Terry

One of the nation’s top defensive linemen in the 2025 recruiting cycle is Manchester High School’s Justus Terry. The native of Manchester, Georgia is regarded as a top-20 overall player by every recruiting service. The good news is that Alabama has a significant chance of flipping Terry’s commitment.

While Terry has been committed to Georgia since January of 2023, he has remained in contact with Alabama. More specifically, he has remained in contact with Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach. Terry took multiple unofficial visits to Tuscaloosa last fall and has shown interest in the Crimson Tide. He will likely take an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa in the coming weeks and is considering an official visit to Alabama in the summer or fall.

4-star CB, Purdue commit Tarrion Grant

Recently, Alabama extended an offer to 2025 four-star cornerback and Purdue commit Tarrion Grant. The native of Murfreesboro, Tennessee has been committed to the Boilermakers since January. However, it seems likely that Grant will visit Alabama and is entertaining the recent offer from the Crimson Tide.

Grant has a unique frame at 6-foot-4 and 175 pounds. Alabama cornerback coach Maurice Linguist has been in contact with Grant and seems extremely high on the prospect of adding him to the ’25 recruiting class.

4-star QB, Notre Dame commit Deuce Knight

There is a connection that dates back several years between 2025 four-star quarterback Deuce Knight and Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer. Knight’s brother, Ty Fryfogle, played wide receiver at Indiana under DeBoer while he was the program’s offensive coordinator.

One of the first visits that DeBoer made as Alabama’s head coach was to George County High School to see Knight and rightfully so. He wants to build a relationship with the Notre Dame commit. Knight has been committed to the Fighting Irish since September. He has no plans to visit any other schools. However, it seems unlikely that he will not make at least one visit to Tuscaloosa before all is said and done. Many expect Knight to wind up in Alabama’s ’25 recruiting class. We will have to wait and see how his recruitment pans out.

