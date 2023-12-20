5 recruits that Alabama could flip on early National Signing Day

The wheels are always churning for the Alabama coaching staff on the recruiting trail. There is always work to be done.

In recent years, Alabama fans have come to the realization that enough is never enough. Well, that is how it seems to the fans at least. The coaching staff continues to work effortlessly to flip some of the nation’s top recruits.

In 2023’s recruiting cycle, Alabama was able to flip five-star edge rusher Keon Keeley, five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, and three-star offensive guard Roq Montgomery.

Now, the Crimson Tide are working the phonelines with hopes of flipping several more recruits in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Roll Tide Wire takes a look at five recruits that Alabama could potentially flip on early National Signing Day.

Kevin Riley (Miami commit)

Will McLelland-Tuscaloosa News

Alabama does not have a running back commit for the ’24 recruiting class. One of the running backs that the coaching staff has been making a late push for is Miami (FL) commit and Tuscaloosa native Kevin Riley. The local product has been committed to the Hurricanes since June.

However, it has not stopped the Crimson Tide from pursuing the four-star ball-carrier. Over the weekend, Riley took an official visit to Tuscaloosa. Riley will sign on Wednesday at Tuscaloosa County High School. The general consensus is that Riley will flip his commitment and sign with Alabama.

Eddrick Houston (Ohio State commit)

Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK

One recruit that Alabama would welcome to its class is five-star defensive lineman Eddrick Houston. The product of Buford High School (Ga.) committed to Ohio State prior to the start of his senior season. With a day until early National Signing Day, there is growing optimism that Houston will flip his commitment to Alabama.

After all, Houston took an official visit to Tuscaloosa this past weekend. The visit comes after rumors of Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson potentially retiring. The Alabama coaching staff has made it known to Houston that he is a priority in this year’s class. With the recent surge of success that Alabama has had at Buford, it would not be surprising to see Houston flip from the Buckeyes to the Crimson Tide on Wednesday.

Aeryn Hampton (Texas commit)

Photo Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After committing to Texas two separate times, there is a growing belief that four-star athlete Aeryn Hampton could be on the verge of flipping his commitment to Alabama. Why? Well, in recent days, Texas has landed two safeties — five-star Xavier Filsaime and Clemson transfer Andrew Mukuba.

Hampton may be unhappy with the Longhorns bringing in two defensive backs in two days. That seems to be the case. The Alabama coaching staff has made it clear to Hampton that he has a spot if he wants it. He has the green light to sign with the Crimson Tide on Wednesday.

Perry Thompson (Auburn commit)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

While it seems unlikely, the door for Thompson to re-commit to Alabama seems open. The Alabama coaching staff visited the Auburn commit last week before the dead period. Reports suggest that the visit went well.

Alabama has three wide receivers commits in the ’24 recruiting class. Thompson has kept open contact with the Crimson Tide. The chances of him flipping his commitment on Wednesday morning are increasingly slim at the moment. He seems to be sold on early playing time at Auburn. Not to mention, he is likely receiving a lot of NIL opportunities. I would be surprised to see Thompson flip his commitment to Alabama. However, it is not off the table.

Jordan Seaton (Colorado commit)

Denny Simmons / The Tennessean-USA TODAY NETWORK

It might seem far-fetched, but I am pretty certain that Seaton would be welcomed in the ’24 recruiting class. Seaton committed to Colorado several weeks ago. It came as a surprise to many including the Alabama coaching staff.

Seaton has remained in contact with Alabama as well as Tennessee. It would come as a major surprise if Seaton flips his commitment on early National Signing Day. There is the option that Seaton holds out and signs in February. If he does that, Alabama would remain an option. He would have the opportunity to take an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa. At this point in time, it is unclear what Seaton will decide to do. We will have to wait and see how things pan out for Seaton.

