5 recent Oklahoma football offers across the 2023, 2024 classes

Thanks to four-star quarterback Jackson Arnold announcing his pledge, the Sooners have three commits in the 2023 class.

Arnold is a 6-foot-1, 195-pound quarterback out of Denton Guyer in Texas. The other two 2023 commitments are four-star wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. and three-star offensive lineman Joshua Bates from Durango, Colorado.

Oklahoma continues to send out offers in both the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes. Here are five prospects that saw recent offers Oklahoma.

2023 RB/LB Seth Gamble

Seth Gamble is a 5-foot-10, 215-pound running back out of Mundy’s Mill High School in Jonesboro, Georgia.

Seth Gamble received an offer from the University of Oklahoma after a conversation with Coach Venables.

Some of Gamble’s Hudl tape.

2023 DT/DL A'Mauri Washington

A’Mauri Washington is a consensus four-star talent in the 2023 class. He is a 6-foot-4, 295-pound defensive lineman out of Chandler High School in Chandler, Arizona.

According to 247Sports, Washington is the nation’s No. 17 defensive lineman and the No. 126 player overall. On3 ranks Washington as the country’s No. 22 defensive lineman and No. 166 player nationally.

ESPN rates Washington as the No. 8 defensive tackle and the No. 83 player nationally in the 2023 class. Rivals ranks Washington as the country’s No. 14 defensive tackle.

Washington also has offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Iowa State, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Here’s a look at Washington in action via Hudl.

2024 DL T.A. Cunningham

It’s still very early in the evaluation cycle of the 2024 class, but T.A. Cunningham is the nation’s No. 1 defensive lineman and the No. 7 player overall according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-6, 265 defensive lineman is out of Johns Creek High School in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Cunningham also holds offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan and Texas.

In addition to Cunningham’s size and his impressive motor to track down ball carriers, he also understands at an early age how to use his length to get his hands into passing lanes and create deflections. It doesn’t take long to see why he’s so highly-regarded after watching his Hudl tape.

2024 RB Bryan Jackson

Bryan Jackson is a 5-foot-11, 215-pound running back out of McKinney High School in McKinney, Texas.

In addition to OU, Jackson holds offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas. Here’s a peek at Jackson’s Hudl tape.

2024 WR Joshisa Trader

According to Rivals, Joshisa Trader is a four-star talent in the 2024 class. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound wide receiver is out of Miami Central High School in Miami, Florida.

As expected, Trader holds offers from Florida, Florida State and Miami. Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M have also already offered the talented Sunshine State native.

Here’s a look at Trader’s Hudl tape.

