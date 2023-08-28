5 reasons why Week 1 against MTSU sets the tone for Alabama’s season

Alabama football’s 2023 season doesn’t begin with a prime-time matchup against a ranked opponent on a neutral field. However, that shouldn’t lead fans to believe this is just another “tune-up game” as some would put it. This game has plenty of meaning that goes beyond how it impacts the record.

Middle Tennessee is a solid team that proved as recently as last season they can do some damage on the road against quality opponents. In 2022, the Blue Raiders walked into Miami Gardens and handed the Miami Hurricanes a 45-31 loss.

There are major questions that have loomed over this Alabama team all offseason and there still won’t be many answers at the time of kickoff.

This first game of the season for Alabama sets the tone. Here are five things to look out for.

Reliability of wide receivers

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

In 2022, the wide receiving corps for the Crimson Tide did not play to the standard set by the units of recent seasons. Not much has changed heading into 2023, which has caused some concern for fans. There are already worries over the quarterback position, the least the wide receivers could do is show up and make some plays of their own once they get the ball in their hand. Correction: IF they get the ball in their hand. There were plenty of drops last season and a decent amount at the A-Day spring game. A solid performance against Middle Tennessee by the wide receivers could alleviate one of the largest qualms about this Alabama offense.

Physicality at the line

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

This is shaping up to be one of the better offensive lines in the last five years for the Crimson Tide. There’s plenty of talk about the sheer size of the guys up front protecting one of the three (four?) quarterbacks in contention for the starting role. There have also been a handful of noteworthy quotes from offensive linemen this offseason, including one about wanting to make the other team quit. The matchup against Middle Tennessee won’t make headlines on its own, but the offensive line can make some of their own by doing what they’ve promised all offseason.

Make future opponents scared to pass

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

In last season’s win against Miami, Middle Tennessee threw the ball 25 times for a total of 408 yards and three touchdowns. This is not a team that is hesitant to pass. As the 2023 season begins, many expect Alabama’s secondary to be the strongest positional unit of this team. Future opponents, including Texas in Week 2 will use this game as a point of reference. If the Crimson Tide secondary, headlined by Kool-Aid McKinstry can shut down the Blue Raiders’ passing game and make some plays, future opponents will have to make note of that.

The defensive front is scary... on paper

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

This Alabama defensive front looks like it has the potential to be one of the scariest units in all of college football. Offensive lines may not be strong enough to contain the likes of Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell. That duo, along with others, could spend most of their time on the field in the opposing team’s backfield. If physicality is the name of the game for this Alabama team, it will begin with this defensive front. Fans have been excited about this group all offseason and Middle Tennessee will have to try their hardest to not make their offensive possessions into a Crimson Tide defensive highlight reel.

Which quarterback is favored?

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A starting quarterback has yet to be named and Nick Saban will not share how the three players in contention for the starting job rank. Many believe Jalen Milroe will get the nod to start Week 1, but it’s likely that it will be a group effort. While all of them will have an opportunity to showcase their talents in a real game, one of them will get more playing time than the others. With a daunting matchup against Texas just a week after, the coaching staff will want to give the leader of the pack more reps than the rest. Though that doesn’t show us who the long-term start will be, we will all finally have an opportunity to see who has won the coaches over to this point. It’s all subject to change and let’s be honest, unless we are in the minds of Saban and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, no one truly knows what’s going on.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire