5 reasons why trading Bradley Chubb made sense for the Broncos

Ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline last week, the Denver Broncos sent outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 first-round round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds.

It was one of several notable NFL trades made ahead of the deadline.

“We’re going to miss him, I’m going to miss him and we wish him the best,” general manager George Paton said last week. “Decisions like this are not easy and there are a lot of considerations that go into something like this. It’s very complex, but ultimately, we always have to do what’s best for the team.”

So why exactly was trading Chubb best for the team? Here are five reasons why the decision made sense for Denver.

1. Chubb's expiring contract and injury history

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Chubb was scheduled to become a free agent in 2023 and Denver seemed unlikely to re-sign him. The outside linebacker has generally been productive when healthy, but he missed 24 of 49 games from 2019-2021 with various injuries. If the Broncos had let him walk in free agency next year, the highest compensatory pick the team could have been awarded would have been a third-round pick. Instead, Denver got a first-rounder from Miami.

2. Chubb's contract demands

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

The Broncos probably weren’t willing to pay Chubb his market value. After being acquired by the Dolphins, the pass rusher quickly received a five-year contract extension worth $119 million that includes $63.2 million guaranteed. Compare that to the five-year, $70 million contract that Denver gave pass rusher Grandy Gregory this offseason and it’s easy to see why Paton opted against giving Chubb an extension.

3. Denver's depth at outside linebacker

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Even after trading Chubb, the Broncos still have excellent depth at edge defender. “We [wouldn’t] make this decision if we’re not confident in the players and the coaches on our team,” Paton said last week. “That starts with the talented group of pass rushers I believe we have and the depth we have at that position.”

Story continues

Denver just signed Gregory in the spring and second-year defender Baron Browning is having a breakout season. The Broncos also used a second-round pick to select Nik Bonitto in April, and Jonathon Cooper has looked good as a backup rotational rusher. Denver also acquired Jacob Martin at the deadline, adding more depth on special teams.

“[Our depth] certainly contributed to us making a trade of this magnitude,” Paton said.

4. Denver's 2023 draft picks

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Before trading Chubb, the Broncos did not have a first-round pick to use in 2023 after the Russell Wilson trade. Denver is now back in the first round after sitting out the first 32 picks in this year’s draft.

“The draft value we received was significant,” Paton said. “We just felt it was too good to pass up at the end of the day and it’s no secret, we need picks. It’s going to help us continue to build our football team, but one thing is for certain, our goals, our expectations, they do not change. We want to win, and we believe we can win.”

The Broncos now have six picks to use in the 2023 NFL draft — one in the first, two in the third, one in the fifth and one in the seventh.

5. Denver's running back depth

(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Somewhat lost in the hoopla of the Chubb trade was the fact that Denver acquired a running back as part of the deal. Edmonds is a talented change-of-pace back who will give the Broncos a good option as a receiver out of the backfield. With Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone both set to become free agents after this season, Edmonds will give Denver more depth going into the 2023 season. Javonte Williams (knee) might not be fully recovered by Week 1, so having a RB under contract for next season is smart. Edmonds is currently under contract until 2024.

Chubb’s injury history and contract demands combined with Denver’s depth at outside linebacker made trading him for a first-round pick a no-brainer. Adding another running back to the mix was a nice bonus.

“We’re excited for the second half of the year, [we] look forward to seeing what we can do and building off that last win we had in London,” Paton said.

After defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 21-17 last week, the Broncos had a bye in Week 9. They will go on the road to face the Tennessee Titans in Week 10.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire