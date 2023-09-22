5 reasons why Penn State will win vs. Iowa

It’s time for the best atmosphere in all of college football.

The White Out is here!

Penn State hosts the Iowa Hawkeyes under the lights in an important game for the season and for recruiting moving forward.

A good showing here will build momentum into the soft part of the schedule facing Northwestern and UMass before hitting their bye week.

This isn’t the Iowa teams of the past where they have a daunting defense, but they’ve shown they can play at Beaver Stadium, including a dominant victory in 2020.

Injuries have piled up for the Hawkeyes as well, marking this as must win game for the Nittany Lions who still have Big Ten and National Championship aspirations.

Here are five reasons why Penn State will win on Saturday.

Give Allar Time To Throw

The offensive line has come under fire after starting the season off shaky. Drew Allar was forced out of his timing against Illinois, which is always concerning when heading into a matchup against Iowa.

They’ll need to create a pocket for the quarterback to have time to carve up this defense who has allowed 179.3 yards per game against poor offensive attacks.

This is the first order of business for the offense on Saturday.

Wreak Havoc On Defense

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Jump on Iowa’s offense early and often.

They’re already down three of their best weapons for the game, missing their top two running backs and number one tight end due to injury. Don’t give this team any life and force them into quick three-and-outs.

Asking for five turnovers like last week would be greedy, but if the defense can continue to be ballhawks in the secondary, that will go a long way into dominating the game.

Wide Receivers Show Up

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Last week was a poor performance from the wide receiver unit that came into the season as the biggest question mark of the team. They had a tough time separating and catching the ball when it was thrown to them.

This unit needs to show up this week and have someone be a gamebreaker to provide a spark for this passing attack that was quiet in their first Big Ten matchup.

Get The Run Game Going

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been an uncharacteristic start to the season for Penn State’s running game. After coming into the year with one of the best backfields in the country, there hasn’t been that truly dominate game from Kaytron Allen or Nick Singleton in terms of overall rushing yards.

Last week Allen rushed for 54 yards and was held to 4.2 yards per carry. Singleton was even lower with 37 yards and 3.4 yards per carry.

That needs to change in this game, but if it does, they’ll win on Saturday.

Environment Is Crazy

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not called the best atmosphere in college football for no reason.

Fans in attendance have to make sure this is the best home environment in the country on Saturday. Noise levels need to be loud and it has to have an intimidating aura for an Iowa team that is already coming into this game undermanned.

The atmosphere will be crazy. That can be counted on. Now it’s up for the players to make sure it stays that way throughout the game.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire