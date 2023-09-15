5 reasons why Penn State could lose at Illinois in Week 3

Penn State looks to improve to 3-0 this weekend when it heads to Illinois for a Big Ten opener in Week 3. The Nittany Lions will be the easy pick for most this weekend, although the fear is this is one of those games that Penn State slips up when they have ni business doing so to ruin any potential path to a shot at a Big Ten championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

Penn State is favored by just over two touchdowns in this weekend’s matchup, so coming up with ways to lose feels a bit challenging this week. This is especially difficult when Penn State has looked as good all round as they have in their first two games at the same time Illinois has struggled to get past Toledo and got smoked on the road by Kansas. But you have to play the game for a reason, because the final score is determined by the sequence of events that unfold on any given Saturday and not on the betting line on paper.

So, if Penn State is going to take a massive hit in the Big Ten opener this weekend, here are five reasons why it could potentially happen.

Illinois defense tightens up in a big way

A year after owning one of the Big Ten’s top defenses, Illinois is scrambling to figure out things on the defensive side of the football after two games. This is especially surprising given how much experience returned on defense for the Illini this season. The Illini did lose some top players to the NFL at multiple positions, but the defensive line has not been as effective as anticipated this season so far. Playing in front of a riled up home crowd could help the defense early on to set the tone and make things difficult for Penn State’s sophomore starting quarterback in his first road start.

Drew Allar struggles in first road start

Drew Allar has looked comfortable and confident in each of his first two starts of the season, including a primetime opener against West Virginia where he got better as the game progressed. But as just mentioned above, this is his first road start of his young career, so he is about to be thrown into a new situation.

Allar did get some playing time on the road in a key situation last season at Purdue, and the maturity seems to be there to handle this situation. But he is facing a defense that will be looking to capture some of its 2022 magic that resulted in 23 interceptions as a defense. This should be more difficult than playing at home against West Virginia and Delaware.

Luke Altmyer gets in a groove

Penn State got a taste of playing against a quarterback who can move the ball on the ground against West Virginia in Week 1, and James Franklin feels that experience will help them prepare for Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer.

The Ole Miss transfer brings a new dynamic to the Illini offense and gives Manny Diaz something to prepare for while also hoping not to allow Isaiah Williams to have an impact. If Penn State struggles catching up to Altmyer, the Illini could put together some scoring drives to threaten the Nittany Lions.

Illinois masters the game clock

With the new college football clock rules in effect this season, the Illini could focus on simply reducing the number of snaps Penn State’s offense gets to dictate the tempo. The clock no longer stops on first downs to move the chains unless it is the final two minutes of a half, and Ffanklin has taken note of how Penn State is getting fewer snaps per game after the first two weeks. If the Illini are going to hang with Penn State, they need to milk the clock as much as possible while also putting some points on the scoreboard.

Bret Bielema finds some loophole to expose

If there are any loopholes to use to his advantage in a mismatch like this, you know Bret Bielema is not afraid to expose it for all it is worth. He did that in 2006 as the head coach at Wisconsin against Penn State. Bielema purposely had his kickoff team run offsides on kickoffs late in the first half to prevent Penn State from running an offensive play. Because the clock started as soon as the ball was kicked, Wisconsin managed to run enough time on three separate kickoffs with blatant offsides called on each of the first two.

I’m not sure what rule Bielema will focus on this time around, but it certainly wouldn’t be out of character for him to do so.

