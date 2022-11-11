5 reasons why Penn State will lose to Maryland

Penn State is back home to take on Maryland this Saturday.

Despite the Terrapins coming off a 23-10 road loss at Wisconsin last weekend, they are still a .500 team.

One notable loss on their defense is Chop Robinson, who transferred to State College to play for James Franklin at Penn State.

The Nittany Lions have another productive transfer in Robinson, who has been quite impressive this season.

Last season, it was the Arnold Ebiketie show, who went on to be a second-round draft pick in 2022 to the Atlanta Falcons.

Penn State’s biggest loss on offense is Jahan Dotson, but they also bring back Parker Washington and add Western Kentucky transfer Mitchell Tinsley. Not only that, but the Nittany Lions have a productive backfield led by Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen.

Their defense lost some crucial pieces, but they have done a nice job overcoming that.

Despite Penn State’s talent, Maryland can still be productive enough to pull off the upset on the road on Saturday.

Here are the top five reasons why Penn State will lose to Maryland on Saturday.

Quarterback Play

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Sean Clifford[/autotag] can be a good quarterback, but which Sean Clifford will show up on Saturday? That is the biggest question. Clifford can be good, and when he is, the offense is fun to watch. Indiana is a good example of that. The Nittany Lions had a big enough lead in the game to a point where Drew Allar was put in, where he threw two touchdown passes. But then there are other games like Northwestern and Ohio State where Clifford struggles and his decision-making is questionable. We don’t really know which Clifford will show up on Saturday, and Maryland can take advantage of that.

Maryland Passing Game

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland has two talented wide receivers that the Nittany Lions defense will have to watch out for — Rakim Jarrett and Dontay Demus Jr. Both pass-catchers have been featured in early-round mock drafts and their talent has certainly not gone unnoticed. The Terrapins are a better team than what people give them credit for. They lost their top tight end to the NFL. But this is also one of the better receiving cores that Maryland has had in a while.

Story continues

Penn State Run Game

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State has two talented running backs in [autotag]Nick Singleton[/autotag] and [autotag]Kaytron Allen[/autotag]. But other than that, there isn’t a whole lot of depth in their backfield. They lost Devyn Ford earlier in the season, who left the program to focus on academics. Penn State has averaged 171 total offensive rushing yards per game versus 265 passing yards per game. As talented as the Singleton/Allen duo is, they also lack the depth in their running back room, and Maryland can take advantage of that.

Maryland has kept it close against notable Big Ten teams

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Going into last season, the Nittany Lions were named a notable team to watch for a bounce-back 2021 campaign after struggling immensely in 2020. They started off great. But once they lost to Iowa, their confidence seemed to go down the drain and they collapsed in the second half of the season, finishing with an Outback Bowl loss to Arkansas. Sure, Penn State has lost to two Big Ten teams that are currently ranked in the College Football Playoff. However, they struggled immensely. You could certainly argue that the Nittany Lions had steady control for much of the Ohio State game. But they collapsed in the fourth quarter and threw the game away. Maryland has improved this season, and they are a team that can keep it close against ranked teams like Penn State and grab momentum in crucial situations throughout the game on Saturday.

Maryland is a competitive Big Ten team

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

As mentioned, Maryland has kept it close with some notable Big Ten teams this season. They nearly beat Michigan, a game where Taulia Tagovailoa threw two interceptions, but still posted an 81.5 quarterback rating on top of helping them to 269 total offensive receiving yards and 128 total offensive rushing yards The Terrapins have Penn State and Ohio State their next two games before heading back home to finish off the season against Rutgers. If there is any one of these next two games that Maryland can pull off the upset, it is Penn State. The Nittany Lions definitely have some key players to watch on both sides of the ball. However, their flaws do at times stick out, and Maryland can take advantage of that on Saturday.

Anything can happen, but Maryland has the talent to take down Penn State on Saturday. These are the five notable reasons why they have the talent to do it.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire