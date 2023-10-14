5 reasons why Penn State will win vs. UMass

Make no mistake, Penn State is going to win on Saturday against UMass and there’s no reason to knock on wood.

The Nittany Lions are a heavy favorite, coming in as the No. 6 ranked team in the AP Poll compared to the Minutemen, who have lost six games in a row.

With that in mind, this won’t be about the reasons why Penn State will win the game on Saturday, but it will be about how they can accomplish their goal of winning another Big Ten championship.

Explosive Plays

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Penn State’s offense needs to find some explosive plays to hit in their playbook. Saturday would be a good start in finding what Drew Allar is comfortable with throwing down the field and how Mike Yurcich can incorporate that going forward.

The running game has not been explosive at all this season either. They’ll need to figure out how to bring that element of their offense back if the Nittany Lions want to have a chance at hoisting the Big Ten trophy.

Find The Running Game

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

It was mentioned in the first reason, but it should be highlighted here as well. The running game has not been the same this year as last season. It’s less explosive and the lanes seem more clogged than in years past.

Whether that’s an offensive line issue, the running backs not hitting the right holes, the running scheme not clicking or a multitude of other reasons, the coaching staff has to figure out how to turn this offensive aspect around.

Shut Down Passing Attacks

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The Penn State defense has been really impressive this season, but maybe no unit has been more impressive than the secondary, who leads the nation in fewest passing yards allowed per game (136.4).

They will be tested moving forward as they face better teams and better passing attacks, so it’s imperative that they continue this form. Finishing with the fewest passing yards allowed would be a tall task, but if they continue slowing down opposing air attacks, this defense could carry them to a Big Ten title.

Establish a No. 2 Wide Receiver

Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Keandre Lambert-Smith is clearly the No. 1 guy on this team. That’s been made clear. But this offense is severely lacking someone who can take pressure off of him and emerge as another option for Allar.

When Harrison Wallace comes back, that should help things out, but others need to step up and contribute to this passing game. Many players have had opportunities, but no one has emerged. That’s a scary thought heading into the toughest part of the schedule.

Pressure Opposing Quarterbacks

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Coming into the season, there was hope that this defensive line would dominate opposing offensive lines. So far, that has come to fruition as Penn State is seventh in the nation with 20.0 sacks in 2023.

Their dominance has come against lesser talent. They’ll need to continue bringing pressure on opposing quarterbacks as they step up in class going forward. It will be on the defensive line to win their matchups and on Manny Diaz to design blitzes and pressures to get the job done.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire