5 reasons why Penn State will beat Iowa

The eyes of the college football world will be checking in on things in Iowa Saturday afternoon for one of the marquee games in Week 6 as Penn State takes on the Iowa Hawkeyes. Both teams come into this game undefeated and ranked in the top four of the major polls, with Penn State at No. 4 and Iowa at No. 3. It is the biggest game in the history of the series between the Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes.

But only one team can remain unbeaten after Week 6. Here are five reasons why Penn State will be the one still unbeaten after this weekend’s game.

The revenge factor

Iowa defeated Penn State last year at Beaver Stadium and the Nittany Lions want to prove that they are better than that team that took the field against Iowa. Penn State could go on a bit of a revenge tour this season after some dreadful losses last season. They already have scored their revenge on Indiana, and they’ll get cracks at Ohio State and Maryland down the line. But this one would be pretty significant for James Franklin’s program.

Winning on the road

For just the second time this season, Penn State will play a football game away from Beaver Stadium. But with knowing it can win a tough defensive game on the road, as they did in the season opener against Wisconsin, Penn State will take the field in Kinnick Stadium knowing they can come out of the game with a win.

Could be Iowa be too hyped?

Iowa may have defeated Penn State last season, but the Hawkeyes know Penn State has had their way the last few times they met in Kinnick Stadium. And this year’s matchup is one of the biggest in the history of the series. Is there a chance Iowa could be overhyped for this matchup? It’s always a possibility, and perhaps that leads to some overzealous play that leads to miscues.

Penn State's speed at wide receiver

Iowa’s secondary is among the best in the nation and the Iowa defense has already picked off 12 passes by opposing quarterbacks this season. But maybe Penn State has speed at the receiver position to help create some opportunities Iowa’s previous opponents haven’t been able to utilize. Penn State needs to utilize the speed of their wide receivers in Jahan Dotson, Parker Washington, and KeAndre Lambert-Smith. That could be the biggest difference in the game.

The defense makes enough stops

So far this season the Penn State defense has made some big plays and that should be counted on once again this week. Penn State’s defense has made big plays all season long when it needed them the most and Iowa’s offense is one that could be controlled by the Nittany Lions defense fairly well. If the game is on the line, you can trust the defense will do its job.

