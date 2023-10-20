5 reasons why Penn State will beat Ohio State

Penn State is set to face Ohio State on Saturday.

This is the game.

This is the matchup that the Nittany Lions have been waiting all spring, summer and fall for to prove that they are one of the elite teams in the country.

It feels like the Buckeyes are getable this season.

Their offense hasn’t been putting up video game numbers and Penn State seems to match up well with them on paper.

But, the game is played on the field and the outcome will be decided in Columbus starting at noon on Saturday.

So, how can the Nittany Lions secure their first road victory over Ohio State since 2011?

Here are five reasons why Penn State will win.

Blocking, Blocking, Blocking

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Offensive line play has been one of the Achilles heels for Penn State during this series. With one of the best units that James Franklin has ever had, they can’t be an issue in this game.

They have to give Drew Allar time to find receivers, have routes develop and open up running lanes for the running game.

For Penn State to win in a hostile environment, the offensive line needs to show up and put together their best performance of the year.

Pressure the Quarterback

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State’s defensive front has done a great job at pressuring opposing quarterbacks. It’s one of the reasons why they’re a top defense in the country.

This is a step up in class for what the Nittany Lions have faced and the defensive line needs to wreak havoc on Kyle McCord all afternoon long. He has struggled when pressured this season and it will be important they don’t let him get into a rhythm on Saturday.

Ohio State also has one of their worse offensive line units than in past years, so this is definitely a battle that Penn State could and should win.

Harrison Wallace Goes Off

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, it’s clear that Keandre Lambert-Smith is the No. 1 wide receiver for Penn State.

The Buckeyes know that too and will look to take him out of the game. So, it’s important that another receiver steps up and takes pressure off of Lambert-Smith to be the sole playmaker of that unit.

Harrison Wallace needs to be that guy. He’s a good route runner and could find himself open in this game often.

If he goes off, Penn State will win this game.

Drew Allar Pops

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

The reason why Penn State fans have been clamoring or getting top-level talent at the quarterback position was to win games like this.

That’s no disrespect to Trace McSorley or Sean Clifford who had great careers for the Nittany Lions. But, it was clear that Penn State was losing the quarterback battle on paper in these matchups.

Allar needs to show why he was considered the best in his class when coming out of high school. He’s been really good at taking care of the ball, not throwing an interception this year, but it’s time for the five-star talent to shine in a big moment.

Quiet Marvin Harrison Jr.

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Great players are going to make plays in football games. That’s how it goes.

Marvin Harrison Jr. will be no exception on Saturday. He’s going to make plays throughout the game. Penn State has to contain him as much as possible though.

Their secondary has done an excellent job at shutting down passing attacks this year, but this will be their tallest task to date. If the Nittany Lions can limit Harrison Jr., they’ll get out of Columbus undefeated.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire