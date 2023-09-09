5 reasons why Penn State will win vs. Delaware

Penn State opened up their 2023 season with a victory of West Virginia last Saturday. They did enough offensively and defensively to dominate the game in their home opener in primetime at Beaver Stadium.

The environment for this Saturday against Delaware is going to be much different. It certainly won’t be as electric at noon EST for this match up as it was for the opener at night. The Nittany Lions will have to generate their own energy and motivation, knowing they are playing an inferior opponent.

No one is going to sit here and try to convince others that Penn State has a realistic chance of losing, but it’s sports and things happen.

So, here are five reason why Penn State could (and should) against Delaware.

Dominate On The Ground

This is an “explosion” game for the running backs. Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen should run wild in this one and get back to putting out highlight reels.

The expectation is that Penn State will be operating with a lead the majority of the game and will use their running game to milk the clock. If the game starts getting overly out of hand, it’ll provide opportunities for some of the young running backs to get reps.

Bully The Trenches

It’s a “must dominate” for the offensive line who will most likely be doing run blocking the majority of the time. However, they should not be giving up leaky pressures during pass protect in this game. Some of the backups and touted freshman should also get some run in this one too.

As for the defense, they need to push around Delaware’s offensive line. It’s a veteran unit that the Blue Hens have will multiple starters back, but this touted defensive line for Penn State needs to be dominant.

Shut Down The Pass

Delaware has a spread, quick pass type of offense. They’ll spread out the Penn State defense and throw the ball before the defensive line is able to get too much pressure on their quarterback.

The secondary and linebackers will have to be ready to defend in space. If they’re able to do that and limit the quick passing attack, the Nittany Lions will force Delaware out of their rhythm and into telegraphed situations.

Limit Mistakes

Penn State did a really good job last week against West Virginia, committing zero turnovers and only one penalty in the opener. They’ll have to do that again this week, continuing to show discipline as turnovers are the great equalizer in football.

It’s not only to be successful in this game, but going forward. The fewer mistakes over the course of a season, the higher the ceiling is for a team.

Stay Healthy, Gain Experience

This one not only encompasses this game, but is for the future of the season and program as well. Penn State needs to get out of this game unscathed. No major injuries to any player, let alone their key players.

Then, their focus should be to dominate the game enough to get their younger players experience in a live game setting. There are a lot of talented players on the bench that will need to be ready to step in whenever their time comes. Games like these give those players valuable experience going forward.

