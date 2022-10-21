5 reasons why Minnesota will beat Penn State

Penn State is back home to take on Minnesota in what should be another highly anticipated matchup for them.

The Nittany Lions have struggled a bit against Big Ten opponents this season. They are currently 2-1, losing to just Michigan. However, they were blown out by Michigan and they barely beat a struggling Northwestern team.

As for Minnesota, last week was their first real test of the season against perhaps one of the most surprising teams in college football in the Illinois Fighting Illini. They are supposed to be in year two of a rebuild, and they beat Minnesota last week 26-14.

While we don’t know the status of Tanner Morgan for this weekend, both teams have key players to watch.

Penn State has the talent to win, PJ Fleck and the Gophers have the talent to pull off the upset.

Here are the top five reasons why Minnesota will beat Penn State on the road on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

Stopping the run

Sep 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The running backs of both teams are having impressive seasons. Mohamed Ibrahim could have potentially been an early-round draft pick before going down with a season-ending injury in 2021. He is the player to watch on Minnesota’s offense. Ibrahim is currently the second-leading rusher in the Big Ten, behind Illinois running back Chase Brown. Oh yeah. He has played in just five games. A player coming off a season-ending injury from 2021 is the second-leading rusher in the conference. That is impressive. Ibrahim is the player to stop for Penn State’s defense.

Penn State hasn't beaten Minnesota since 2016

Jan 1, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach PJ Fleck (sunglasses) reacts during the fourth quarter of the game against the Auburn Tigers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State hasn’t beaten Minnesota since 2016, a year where they finished 11-3 after an impressive season with Trace McSorley. So, in recent history, the Gophers certainly know how to take advantage of the Nittany Lions, and they have the talent to do it again. In 2016, Penn State beat Minnesota 29-26 in overtime. That team was also led by McSorley, Saquon Barkley, Chris Godwin and Mike Gesicki. So, a very talented offense.

Minnesota can grab momentum early

Sep 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell (7) is congratulated by wide receiver Dylan Wright (5), tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford (88) and running back Trey Potts (3) after scoring against in the second quarter the Colorado Buffaloes at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State hasn’t played four-quarter football all month. Their last win was against Central Michigan, where they won 33-14. Penn State should have blown out Northwestern, but they only won 17-7. Remember, the Nittany Lions lost five straight last games last season and they fell apart. They have more talent on their offense this season, while losing key players on their defense. They certainly have the talent to beat Minnesota, but the Gophers have the talent to grab momentum early against Penn State on Saturday.

Penn State has struggled in conference games this season

Sep 24, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin walks on the field during a warm up prior to the game against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

This can go hand-in-hand with the point above. Penn State’s second test of the season came against Michigan last week, where they fell apart in the second half and lost 41-17. They beat Purdue Week 1 35-31 with the help of Sean Clifford’s poise and consistency. However, Northwestern should not have been close for them, and they only won by 10 points. The Nittany Lions host Ohio State on October 29th before entering the easier matchups on their schedule. However, you can’t discredit the success that PJ Fleck has had with the Minnesota Gophers this season, and they can take advantage of Penn State’s conference struggles on Saturday.

Which Sean Clifford will show up on Saturday?

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 01: Sean Clifford #14 of the Penn State Nittany Lions attempts a pass against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Beaver Stadium on October 1, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

As mentioned, when Clifford is on his game, the offense is fun to watch. He has had a solid year thus far this season. However, we have seen some inconsistencies in his decision making. Against Northwestern, Clifford finished with a 33.2 quarterback rating. But then, in Week 1 against Purdue, he had an 80.3 quarterback rating. That’s the thing. You never really know which Sean Clifford you are going to get on Saturday’s, and Minnesota can take advantage of that.

Penn State certainly has the talent to take down Minnesota, but the Gophers have the talent to pull off the upset on the road at Beaver Stadium on Saturday.

