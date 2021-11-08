5 reasons why Mike White should start over Zach Wilson in Week 10

Robert Saleh has an important decision to make this week: Zach Wilson or Mike White?

Wilson is the future and needs as many reps as possible during his rookie season. But White has looked better over the past three weeks than Wilson did over his first six.

Saleh doesn’t need to make the decision immediately and everything will come down to the health of both quarterbacks. Wilson suffered a PCL sprain in Week 7 and White missed most of Week 9 with a forearm injury. Both are expected to practice this week. Saleh’s decision should take into account both the short- and long-term consequences of who he picks.

Based on the past three weeks alone, there is an argument to be made that White deserves the starting nod in Week 10 against the Bills if both signal-callers are fully healthy. As Saleh weighs his options, here is the case for White getting another start.

Offense clicking

(Adam Hunger-AP)

Whether it’s the matchups, Mike LaFleur calling plays from the booth, or the quarterback changes, the Jets offense has looked completely different over the last two games than it did earlier this season. New York is averaging 498.5 yards and 32 points over its last two games after averaging just 272.33 yards and 13.33 points over its first six. Some of that has to do with the play of White, who’s thrown for 500 yards and four touchdowns on 44-56 passing attempts. Josh Johnson also played well under center when he replaced the injured White in Week 9.

Wilson's injury

(Steven Senne-AP)

Wilson suffered his knee injury just a few weeks ago. Even if he’s ready to return to practice, the Jets would be wise to take a cautious approach with the rookie’s health. There’s no reason to put him in harm’s way for a potentially worse injury. Wilson is a long-term investment for this franchise and the Jets need to protect him at all costs.

The Bills' tough defense

(Bryan M. Bennett-Getty Images)

The Bills defense would be a tough welcome back for Wilson. Buffalo allows the fewest yards and points this season and stifles opponents through the air. Opposing quarterbacks have thrown five combined passing touchdowns this season against the Bills and average fewer than 200 passing yards per game. The Bills feasted on rookies all year and just held Trevor Lawrence to 118 passing yards. Wilson would be better off returning against a lowly Dolphins team in Week 11.

White understands the assignment

(Danielle Parhizkaran-NorthJersey.com)

White has performed well in LaFleur’s offense. He’s completed 72.7 percent of his passes on his 88 attempts this season with five touchdowns, including four over the past two games. A lot of White’s passes have been check-downs to the running backs, but those are the types of passes the Jets want when receivers aren’t open. His decision-making is clearly superior to Wilson’s at this point, and players like Elijah Moore and Michael Carter have benefited from it.

Struggling defense

(Winslow Townson-AP Images for Panini)

As well as the Jets offense has played the past two weeks, the defense has played significantly worse. Jeff Ulbrich’s squad is on track to allow the most points in franchise history thanks to a bevy of reasons. The Jets need a quarterback who can keep up with the defense allowing so many yards and points. Wilson hasn’t proven capable of going toe-to-toe with opposing offenses, while White and Johnson have since filling in.

