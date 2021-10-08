5 reasons why Iowa will beat Penn State

Penn State faces their toughest challenge yet, as they had to Kinnick Stadium to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes. Both teams have been hot, but only one will come out on top. Who is that team?

The Iowa Hawkeyes.

Here are the top five reasons why the Iowa Hawkeyes will defeat the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday at home.

Penn State's Run Game

Penn State’s run game was very promising last week against Indiana. However, this Hawkeyes defense is nothing to mess around with. They have allowed an average of just 271.4 yards per game, which currently ranks seventh in the nation. Penn State has had very limited production in the running back room. Iowa will be their biggest test yet. It will be hard for them to withstand how dominant the Hawkeyes defense has been.

Iowa Secondary

We know Penn State has shown signs of lethal in their secondary. However, I was has been on a different breed this season. The good thing about Penn State’s offense is that Sean Clifford gets multiple guys involved in the passing game. The Hawkeyes Secondary won’t be easy though. With 12 interceptions on the season, they are near the top of the secondary rankings this year. Sure, the Nittany Lions do you have Jahan Dotson. But, they are going to need much more than him for Saturday.

Iowa Defensive Line

If there is one thing we know about Iowa’s defense, is that it has done a stellar job of producing defensive line, including guys like AJ Epenesa, Daviyon Nixon and Chauncey Golston. It did seem like that was the big question mark for Iowa’s defense because they lost the most in that area. However, the Hawkeyes rotate as many as 10 different players and they have been nothing short of impressive. This factor can go hand-in-hand with the first one. The front line of Iowa’s defense has the potential to cause chaos on Saturday.

Iowa Pass Rush

A big part of this game will be a defensive battle from both teams. Both Iowa and Penn State have an average offense, but their defense has been red hot. For just about every game, both teams have been the first to put points on the board. However, in terms of Iowa’s pass rush, this could certainly be an area that could cause havoc. Sean Clifford has been nothing short of impressive this year. But we have also seen him at times struggle to adapt under deep pressure. That is where Iowa’s pass rush comes in. Going back to week one against Wisconsin, sure, it was the first game jitters under a new offense and we are seeing how much she has grown from it throughout the weeks. However, Penn State also hasn’t faced the most dominant defenses in a few weeks. Wisconsin has been the best one yet, and Iowa will be right behind that.

Iowa Offense

As mentioned, both Iowa and Penn State have had similar strength of schedules with an average offense. Clifford has done a nice job the past few weeks at extending plays and getting multiple guys involved. There hasn’t really been one area of Iowa’s offense that has substantially stuck out than the other. Penn State has an extremely productive secondary to a point where they can certainly prevent the passing game causing any havoc. However, the run defense is where it could get interesting. Yes, all areas of Penn State’s defense have been impressive over the course of the season. But, their run defense have also had their moments of struggles by giving up key plays. Sure, Iowa running back Tyler Goodson isn’t Auburn running back Tank Bigsby. But he is still on pace to potentially break his career rushing yard numbers and can still make noise against the Penn State defense.

Penn State faces their toughest matchup of the season and coming off two games against average opponents, they are going to really have to gain momentum early to win this game.

