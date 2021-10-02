5 reasons why Indiana will beat Penn State

We are a day away from an intriguing Big Ten matchup, as Penn State hosts Indiana at home. Indiana has been up and down for the first few weeks of the season while the Nittany Lions have been on the right track to start the season a year after a dreadful start.

Could we see an upset happen at Beaver Stadium on Saturday? Here are five reasons why it will happen.

Indiana Passing Game

Both teams have started to get their offense moving over the past few weeks. Indiana has a lot of returning players, and the one name to watch out for is wide receiver Ty Fryfogle, who made a name for himself last season, especially after turning it on against Ohio State last year after the Hoosiers almost pulled off the upset. Indiana‘s passing game and be productive. It will be tough to do against this Penn State secondary, but it is certainly possible.

Indiana Run Defense

This is an easy one. Penn State has struggled to get their run game going at any point in the season. There have been flashes, but not enough to change the momentum of the game. Every team that Penn State has faced this season has put an easy stop to Penn State’s run game.

Indiana Run Game

Indiana isn’t much of a running offense. They have just 542 yards on the season. However, Penn State has been up and down with their rushing defense. Two weeks ago, Auburn running back Tank Bigsby rushed for over 100 yards against the Nittany Lions. Indiana currently has USC grad transfer Stephen Carr as running back, who has been average, to say the least. Penn State’s defense has been hot, and if they can grab the momentum early in the run game, that will be big.

Michael Penix

Penix is coming off a torn ACL from last season. He has been on and off this year so far, but he is slowly starting to get back on track. He’s got 821 yards and just four touchdowns on the season. When he’s on his game, Indiana’s offense can really get the ball moving.

Indiana Pass Rush

Indiana has several returning players, especially on their defensive side of the ball. Their pass rush is also capable of causing chaos. One name to keep an eye on graduate transfer Ryder Anderson, who has three sacks in three games. Indiana’s pass rush can be very productive. If they can make some noise against a Penn State offense that has been up and down, that would be huge momentum going their way.

Anything can happen. This will be a very intriguing conference matchup for Penn State and Indiana. If the Hoosiers follow these five components efficiently, they just might win this football game.

