5 reasons why Georgia knocks off Alabama

It’s No. 1 Georgia (12-0) versus No. 3 Alabama (11-1) for the SEC title this Saturday in Atlanta.

UGA head coach Kirby Smart will, once again, get another shot to knock off Nick Saban and his former team.

The Bulldogs’ close losses to the Crimson Tide in the 2012 and 2018 SEC Championships, as well as the 2018 national title, still linger in the minds of DawgNation.

While Alabama is still defending national champions, Georgia enters this one as the most dominant team in college football this season and has much more than an SEC Championship win in mind.

UGA’s hunt for 15-0 faces its biggest test yet this weekend.

Here’s five reasons why Georgia gets over the hump and walks away with a win:

Questions on the offensive front

Auburn Tigers safety Smoke Monday (21) sacks Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Auburn Tigers leads Alabama Crimson Tide 7-0 at halftime.

We’re not used to see Alabama struggling to block opposing fronts, but that’s one area where the Crimson Tide have looked mediocre at times this season, especially last week in the Iron Bowl.

Alabama gave up seven sacks to Auburn in a 24-22 four overtime win at Jordan-Hare.

The Tide will face a Georgia team that ranks at the top of the country in almost every defensive category, including 5th in sacks with 3.4 per game.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has the ability to tear up defenses, but that’s only when he’s given time.

The Crimson Tide are 108th in the country in sacks allowed (35).

Look for the Bulldogs to pin their ears back and attack the Tide’s front on Saturday.

SEC point differential

Alabama head coach Nick Saban greets Georgia head coach Kirby Smart after beating him in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday December 1, 2018.

Georgia has been by far the most dominant team in the nation this season. UGA has scored 488 points and allowed only 83 all year.

That dominance includes the SEC.

Georgia has allowed 66 points to SEC teams this season. Alabama has allowed 173.

The Bulldogs have scored 321 against SEC teams in 2021. Alabama, with the highest scoring offense in the league, has scored 274 points versus SEC teams.

But what about common opponents?

Georgia and Alabama have four common opponents: Florida, Tennessee, Arkansas, Auburn.

Both are 4-0.

Collective scores in those games:

Georgia: 146-24

Alabama: 149-110

Average scores in those games:

Georgia: 37-6

Alabama: 37-28

The best defense we’ve ever seen?

ATHENS, GA – OCTOBER 16: Will Levis #7 of the Kentucky Wildcats attempts to dive over the defense but fails to score in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Georgia ranks 1st in total defense, 1st in yards per play, 1st in scoring defense and 1st in defensive passing efficiency this year.

The Bulldogs held its first 12 opponents to under 17 points this year. First FBS team to do that since 1979.

The numbers say it – so I will too – this Georgia defense may be the best we’ve ever seen.

The Dawgs will have a chance to prove it when they meet Heisman candidate Bryce Young and the SEC’s top offense in Atlanta.

The 'Mailman' has wheels

Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) eludes the Florida defense.

Syndication Gainesville Sun

Perhaps one of the biggest reasons for Georgia staying with quarterback Stetson Bennett while having a healthy J.T. Daniels on the bench is Bennett’s mobility.

UGA and offensive coordinator Todd Monken have implemented a read option and RPO (run pass option) that actually has a quarterback run threat.

That gives the Bulldogs another blocker and takes a defender away from the defense.

Bennett is averaging 6.3 yards per carry on 38 rushes this season.

Keep an eye out for UGA to force good eye discipline from Alabama using Bennett’s legs.

It's time

Jan 8, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) and Georgia Bulldogs running back Nick Chubb (27) react after loosing to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2018 CFP national championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

You simply cannot talk about this matchup without mentioning Georgia’s over time loss to Alabama in the 2018 National Championship.

It was the Bulldogs’ game and the Crimson Tide came back to take it away.

That was the closest UGA has gotten to knocking off the giant Nick Saban has built in Tuscaloosa and the closest the Dawgs have been to a title since 1982.

This year will be different.

The Bulldogs aren’t the underdog little brother in 2021, they’re the most dominant team in college football and the first team in history to garner every first place vote in the AP Poll for 8 weeks in-a-row.

There’s a different feeling this year in Athens.

The tables turn this Saturday night.

