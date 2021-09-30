5 reasons why Georgia beats Arkansas

It’s a big one in Athens. No. 2 Georgia takes on No. 8 Arkansas from Sanford Stadium this Saturday at noon.

College Gameday will be there along with a host of recruits for one of the biggest matchups of the season.

Arkansas is riding high after a big win over No. 7 Texas A&M and Georgia is coming off a demolishing of Vanderbilt in Nashville.

Here’s five reasons why the Bulldogs take down the Razorbacks Between the Hedges.

Returning stars

Jan 1, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Darnell Washington (0) runs after a catch against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve been waiting for a chance to see star tight end Darnell Washington and defensive back Tykee Smith hit the field this season after foot surgeries derailed their 2021 start. Georgia coach Kirby Smart told reporters on Monday that both are ‘full go’ at practice this week and will play versus Arkansas.

Nov 14, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Tykee Smith (23) celebrates after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

“We’re under the expectation they’ll be able to go and play, and be able to help us,” Smart said.

Line of scrimmage

Sep 26, 2020; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Azeez Ojulari (13) looks into the Arkansas Razorbacks backfield during the second quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Georgia won the game 37-10. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

While we fully expect Arkansas coach Sam Pittman to have his offensive line ready for a battle, Georgia matches up well with the Razorbacks on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

We know that UGA’s defensive front is among the best in the nation, featuring highly-rated NFL prospects like Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt, but Georgia’s offensive line is full of talent and has been improving each week in their own right. The group is ranked 5th in the country in sacks allowed (2).

Suffocating defense

Sep 25, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) tackles Vanderbilt Commodores running back Rocko Griffin (24) for a loss during the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

This Georgia defense may be the best unit we’ve ever seen in Athens. Through four games the Bulldogs are ranked 1st in total defense, 1st in yards per play, 1st in yards per game and 10th in sacks.

Add the addition of Tykee Smith in the secondary to an already thriving group and Arkansas will have a long day Between the Hedges.

Razorbacks quarterback K.J. Jefferson will have to utilize his legs along with the deep ball if Arkansas wants to create space against these Bulldogs.

Offensive cohesion

NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 25: JT Daniels #18 of the Georgia Bulldogs stands under center against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first quarter at Vanderbilt Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Georgia has been undergoing a bit of an experiment on offense over the last year. Quarterback J.T. Daniels got the start late in the season last year, played well, and looked to breakout in 2021. Injuries derailed the start of this season but through first two weeks of his return, Daniels has been as sharp as ever, going 9 for 9, 118 yards and two touchdowns on third down.

The emergence of freshman tight end Brock Bowers, who scored three touchdowns last week, along with Washington, a stable of running backs and a full-speed Kearis Jackson on the outside means trouble for a Razorbacks defense.

The group has played well to this point and ranks 4th in the SEC in yards allowed. That said, Arkansas hasn’t faced an offense of Georgia’s caliber yet this season.

Key Razorback injuries

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) runs for a first down against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Both of Arkansas offensive stars went down in the Razorbacks matchup with No. 7 Texas A&M on Saturday. Jefferson, along with star receiver Treylon Burks, did finish the game, but they were noticeably in pain.

Pittman gave an update on the pair in a press conference on Monday.

“He’s sore,” Pittman said of Jefferson. “Treylon’s sore. Obviously, we’ve played some good football teams and physical games. I think both of them will be fine. They may or may not be able to go full speed today, but I don’t think it will be a problem for the game.”

While Pittman expects both to be full-speed, for a running quarterback like Jefferson and an offensive workhorse like Burks, I don’t see how these injuries don’t at least effect both in some way. These guys are the Razorbacks’ most important weapons and if they are not 100%, the Bulldogs could take advantage.

