5 reasons why Georgia beats Ohio State, plays for national title

No. 1 Georgia (13-0) will take on No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday night in Atlanta.

There is plenty to break down as we move closer to the 8 p.m. kickoff.

The Bulldogs are currently a 6.5 point favorite over the Buckeyes.

Here’s five reasons why Georgia beats Ohio State and secures a spot in the National Championship:

Buckeyes RB room

Injuries have plagued Ohio State’s running back room this season.

Star sophomore Treveyon Henderson is out with a foot injury, and junior Miyan Williams, who leads the team in rushing this season, was not at practice on Wednesday.

Freshman Dallan Hayden is next up and took the majority of reps at Wednesday’s practice.

The remaining running backs on scholarship are Cayden Saunders and Chase Brecht, who are both walk-ons.

Georgia ground game

Ohio State’s loss to Michigan stands out when sizing up this Peach Bowl matchup.

Michigan may be the closest team to Georgia in terms of line of scrimmage play.

The Buckeyes allowed 252 yards rushing to the Wolverines in the biggest game of their season up to that point.

UGA is ranked 17th in the country averaging 207 yards per game, while the Buckeyes allow 119.9 yards per game on the ground.

Blocking Jalen Carter

Georgia star defensive tackle Jalen Carter didn’t start dominating overnight. Carter has been making teams pay since taking the field as a freshman in 2020.

The former five-star recruit took on a bigger role this season after the Bulldogs lost three defensive line starters to the NFL draft.

Teams knew what they were facing this season, yet, Carter still found ways to blow up plays.

That includes LSU in the SEC Championship. Carter had four tackles, a sack and six quarterback pressures.

Stetson Bennett's legs

A large part of Georgia’s success this season is due to Heisman finalist quarterback Stetson Bennett’s ability to run the ball and extend plays.

This is especially the case in the redzone, where Bennett racked up seven rushing touchdowns in the regular season.

The Bulldogs are second in the country in sacks allowed (7), and Bennett’s legs have played a key role in limiting those negative plays.

Expect UGA to dial up some creatives runs for Bennett on Saturday night.

Another night in the Benz

The 75-mile trek from Athens to Atlanta is a business trip Georgia knows well.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 in Mercedes-Benz stadium this season with wins over Oregon and, most recently, LSU in the SEC Championship.

While the stadium is technically split to reflect both fan bases equally, the Bulldogs seem to always find a way to show up in big numbers in Atlanta.

