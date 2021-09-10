5 reasons why Georgia beats UAB

Georgia football is set to kick off versus UAB this Saturday in the home opener. Gametime is set for 3:30 p.m. and Sanford Stadium will be packed full for the first time since the 2019 season.

UAB is coming off a 31-0 win over Jacksonville State . The 2020 Conference USA champions are led by senior quarterback Tyler Johnson, who was efficient in the season opener, completing 17 of 21 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns.

On the other side, the Bulldogs are dealing with multiple injuries, including star quarterback J.T. Daniels, who is reportedly nursing a core injury. Redshirt freshman Carson Beck is the likely replacement incase Daniels isn’t able to go.

Georgia’s defense is more than capable of handling a bigger role and they proved that in week-one, allowing just two yards rushing, three points and seven sacks to a high-powered Clemson offense.

Here’s five reasons why Georgia secures a win on Saturday afternoon.

Georgia OL

Georgia's offensive front pushed an elite defensive line around last Saturday. Clemson has one of the top defenses in college football but the Bulldogs were able to close out the game on the ground, racking up 121 yards on 31 carries (3.9 avg.) The Dawgs will miss starting right guard Tate Ratledge, who is done for the season with a foot injury, but Georgia has plenty of depth up front in 2021. Sedrick Van Pran took over at center and Warren Ericson moved over to right guard when Ratledge went down. The group didn't miss a beat. UAB will have a hard time getting leverage and that could be the difference.

Georgia backfield

You can't mention Georgia football without running backs. UGA has one of the deepest backfields in college football, hosting four tailbacks who could easily start at any school in the nation. James Cook, Kendall Milton and Kenny McIntosh backup Zamir White, who had a great game versus the Tigers. 'Zeus' averaged 5.7 yards per carry and simply would not be brought down by arm tackles. UAB should expect plenty of runs like these on Saturday. https://twitter.com/SECFootballVids/status/1434356612639170560

Bulldogs' defensive front

Perhaps the biggest performers in the win over Clemson are along the Georgia defensive line. Nose tackle Jordan Davis was named Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week and Reese’s Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week along with fellow Dawgs Devonte Wyatt and Adam Anderson. Georgia's defense racked up seven sacks, including two from star linebacker Nakobe Dean. That totals 15 sacks over the last two games for the Bulldogs. UAB will have to get the ball out quickly if they want to keep this defense out of the backfield.

UGA vs. UAB series history

Georgia is 2-0 all-time versus the Blazers, winning last in 2006 and previously in 2003. The Blazers nearly pulled off the upset in 2003, when they fell 16-13 to Georgia. David Greene and company helped Georgia get off to a good start against UAB, but the Blazers stayed in the game. In 2006, Georgia won 34-0 against UAB. In Georgia’s last meeting with the Blazers, quarterback Matthew Stafford debuted as UGA’s starting quarterback. Stafford and Kregg Lumpkin ran for touchdowns in Georgia’s shutout win. While UAB has done a fantastic job of rebuilding a program that didn't even exist five years ago, beating the No. 2 Bulldogs is an entirely different story.

Sanford Stadium

A factor that shouldn't go unnoticed here is Georgia's Sanford Stadium, which will be filled with 94 thousand fans for the first time since the 2019 season. You can almost feel it in the air. DawgNation has missed the opportunity to cheer on the Dawgs and we expect the atmosphere on Saturday to be absolutely ecstatic.

J.C. talks J.T. Daniels injury, previews UAB and breaks down all things Georgia football with former UGA receiver Michael Bennett in a new episode of “UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton”. Listen here:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/10eowDbJI8tKJmCE8xpm13?si=chh1oVmXTAu-oHLbhmx4cw&dl_branch=1

