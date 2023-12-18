5 reasons why fans should not be worried about the Alabama men’s basketball team

The Alabama men’s basketball team is off to a less-than-stellar start to the 2023-2024 season. In five games against power-five opponents this season, the Tide hold a 1-4 record.

Yes, Alabama fans expected there to be some trouble navigating a tough non-conference schedule without the likes of Brandon Miller, Noah Clowney, and Charles Bediako. However, I am not sure that Tide fans expected the team to have four losses this early in the season.

Regardless, there is still a lot of basketball left to be played. Everything is still in front of this Alabama basketball team. The goals remain the same.

Roll Tide Wire lists five reasons why Alabama fans should not be worried about the Alabama men’s basketball team.

This is the first time Alabama has lost consecutive games since the '21-'22 season

Alabama lost its past two games against No. 4 Purdue and No. 8 Creighton. Most would say that those two losses do not define this year’s basketball team. Others will. Whatever the case may be, it does not change the fact that it was the first time Alabama has lost in consecutive games since the 2021-2022 season. That is quite a testament to the job that Alabama head coach Nate Oats has been able to do.

A tough non-conference schedule means that there is less room for error. With an Alabama team striving to discover its identity, there was bound to be a rough patch. The coaching staff and players both knew it would happen at some point this season.

Things will only get easier down the stretch

Fortunately for Alabama, the toughest part of their schedule will have come and gone following Wednesday night’s contest against Arizona. Nate Oats’ squad has been competitive in the past two games against top-10 opponents. Meaning, the Crimson Tide are just a couple of made baskets away from being 8-2. That is one way to look at it.

Another way to look at it is the fact that Alabama’s conference schedule will be tough. Will it be as tough as facing three consecutive top-10 opponents? Likely not. Therefore, the Crimson Tide should be able to sustain success once it gets to conference play.

Nate Oats has never missed the NCAA Tournament as Alabama's head coach

Since arriving in Tuscaloosa, Alabama head coach Nate Oats has had nothing but success. He joined the Alabama basketball program in 2019. Oats has helped lead the Crimson Tide to three NCAA Tournament appearances in three seasons.

This year’s roster has enough talent to make a run and reach the NCAA Tournament again. There is a lot of work to be done but if anyone can reshape this Alabama team, it is Nate Oats.

The Alabama coaching staff might have tapped into Nick Pringle's potential

Alabama senior forward Nick Pringle had the best game of his Alabama career against Creighton on Saturday night. The former junior college standout was unstoppable at the rim. Pringle finished with 15 points and seven rebounds.

Pringle is a force to be reckoned with in the post when he is on. If Alabama’s coaching staff can get Pringle to perform at an elite level consistently, he could be one of the best players in the conference this season. The biggest concern is his uptick in fouls and lack of defensive presence. If he can clean up those two issues, Alabama can do big things in the frontcourt this season.

Mark Sears is playing like an NBA Draft pick

Last season, Alabama depended more on Brandon Miller, Noah Clowney, and Jahvon Quinerly and less on Mark Sears. This season has been somewhat of a change. Sears has been the go-to option for the Crimson Tide. The fourth-year player has been a bucket-getter this season. Through the first 10 games of the season, Sears has averaged 21.2 points per game and has shot 56% from the field.

He has been the spark that has helped Alabama win six of its first 10 games. If Sears can continue to play well, this team can go as far as it wants. He has been a scorer, facilitator, and rebounder for the Crimson Tide. He has been the best player to this point in the season for Alabama. He has upped his draft value and been as dependable as it gets so far this season.

