5 reasons why the Eagles should roll with the young guys until after the Week 9 bye

The Philadelphia Eagles have been snake-bitten by soft tissue injuries again this season, but unlike the 2019 campaign, the NFC East provides the Birds with an opportune time to get healthy, while getting their young guys some much needed playing time against big-time competition.

On Tuesday, NFL.com’s Mike Garafalo reported that Lane Johnson’s second opinion on his ankle provided the Eagles with no real-time solution except rest and rehabilitation.

The Eagles currently have on injured reserve or out, Andre Dillard, T.J. Edwards, Rudy Ford, Dallas Goedert, Josh Perkins, Jason Peters, Isaac Seumalo, and Trevor Williams all out for an extended period of time.

With the news about Johnson and the Eagles unsure about the status of Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson, we’ve provided 5 reasons for why Philadelphia should continue with the makeshift lineup until after the Week 9 bye.

1. Things can’t get any worse

It’s not funny, but with the Eagles missing the majority of their lineup since Week 1, continuing with the status quo won’t hurt and it could end up benefiting the Eagles in the long run. The Eagles have made critical mistakes with veterans on the field if this truly is a rebuild, there’s no better time than now to start.

2. 3 winnable games

The Eagles will face the Baltimore Ravens (4-1), New York Giants (0-5), and the Dallas Cowboys (2-3) in the next three contests before the Week 9 bye. Even with the Ravens having one of the NFL’s top defenses, the Eagles have shown the potential to move the ball on any opponent. The Giants game is a must-win and they should, while the first matchup with Dallas is a must-win as well, with the Eagles needing that confidence for a late-season trip in Week 16.

Philadelphia Eagles’ Jamon Brown (66) raises his fist next to Jordan Mailata during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

3. Offensive Line must be playoff-ready

