5 reasons why the Eagles should roll with the young guys until after the Week 9 bye

The Philadelphia Eagles have been snake-bitten by soft tissue injuries again this season, but unlike the 2019 campaign, the NFC East provides the Birds with an opportune time to get healthy, while getting their young guys some much needed playing time against big-time competition.
On Tuesday, NFL.com’s Mike Garafalo reported that Lane Johnson’s second opinion on his ankle provided the Eagles with no real-time solution except rest and rehabilitation.
The Eagles currently have on injured reserve or out, Andre Dillard, T.J. Edwards, Rudy Ford, Dallas Goedert, Josh Perkins, Jason Peters, Isaac Seumalo, and Trevor Williams all out for an extended period of time.
With the news about Johnson and the Eagles unsure about the status of Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson, we’ve provided 5 reasons for why Philadelphia should continue with the makeshift lineup until after the Week 9 bye.
***
1. Things can’t get any worse
It’s not funny, but with the Eagles missing the majority of their lineup since Week 1, continuing with the status quo won’t hurt and it could end up benefiting the Eagles in the long run. The Eagles have made critical mistakes with veterans on the field if this truly is a rebuild, there’s no better time than now to start.
Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, right, talks with quarterback coach James Urban during a NFL football practice Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
2. 3 winnable games
The Eagles will face the Baltimore Ravens (4-1), New York Giants (0-5), and the Dallas Cowboys (2-3) in the next three contests before the Week 9 bye. Even with the Ravens having one of the NFL’s top defenses, the Eagles have shown the potential to move the ball on any opponent. The Giants game is a must-win and they should, while the first matchup with Dallas is a must-win as well, with the Eagles needing that confidence for a late-season trip in Week 16.
Philadelphia Eagles’ Jamon Brown (66) raises his fist next to Jordan Mailata during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
3. Offensive Line must be playoff-ready
Jason Peters is ailing, but Jordan Mailata has been allowed to get better. Nate Herbig is playing for Isaac Seumalo, Jason Kelce is anchoring the line, while Matt Pryor improves at right guard and Jack Driscoll will eventually be a stud. With the news that Lane Johnson needs rest, the Eagles would be best served to allow this group to continue to grow together while allowing the veteran players to get healthy. Such a process would allow the Eagles to enter the late-season stretch with viable starters along the offensive line and tested depth behind them.
4. Eagles could be sellers
The trade deadline is approaching and by keeping the young guys in the lineup, Howie Roseman can possibly find trade partners for some of the veterans that have struggled to return to the lineup. With Dak Prescott’s injury in Dallas, the Eagles are ripe to repeat as division champions, but that could give upper management the feeling that this team doesn’t need to upgrade at integral positions. With Zach Ertz in a contract squabble and the Eagles facing salary cap hell, there are decisions that’ll need to be made.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
5. Carson Wentz is finding his groove
Maybe it’s the next man up mentality or Wentz hailing from an FCS power, but you can’t deny the chemistry the Eagles star seems to develop with the underdog personalities on the Philadelphia roster. Wentz has developed a chemistry with Travis Fulgham that can’t and shouldn’t be interrupted. Wentz loves playing with Greg Ward, has targeted John Hightower successfully, and still has Miles Sanders to fall back on when things get tight.