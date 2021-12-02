5 reasons why Bryce Young should win the Heisman Trophy

Alabama has had a lot of good quarterbacks in just a few short years, including Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts and Mac Jones. This year, it appears the Crimson Tide has another elite signal-caller behind center.

Throughout the season, sophomore QB Bryce Young has been in the conversation when it comes to the Heisman Trophy. He has been considered the favorite since the win against Ole Miss and possibly remains in that position.

When you look at the other options, it’s hard to imagine anybody that’s better at quarterback than Young. It can be argued that a defensive player (Will Anderson, anyone?) could get the coveted award this year, but it’s not likely, as it hasn’t happened since Charles Woodson in 1997 beat out Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning.

It’s very likely that a QB wins the award this year and the most likely options are Young, Pitt QB Kenny Pickett and Ohio State QB CJ Stroud.

Following are a few reasons why I believe Bryce Young should be the next Heisman Trophy winner.

5. Who else?

This is a logical opinion. I’m not under the impression that anybody else in college football is better than Bryce Young. I’ve watched a lot of football this year, and if I was a voter, I would vote for Young every time.

Buckeyes QB CJ Stroud is another candidate, but he has fewer yards, fewer touchdowns and he doesn’t play this weekend. Out of sight and out of mind isn’t good when all eyes will be on football this weekend.

Pitt QB Kenny Pickett likely has no chance to take home the trophy, simply because it’s not likely that many voters have seen a lot of tape on the Panthers.

4. He plays for one of the best teams in the country

Alabama head coach Nick Saban talks with players in a time out during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Going back through previous Heisman winners, you’ll notice that most of them played for national championship contenders, and not many of the other candidates do.

Pitt and Kenny Pickett play in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday, but they won’t be playing for a playoff spot. Pitt was ranked twelfth in Tuesday’s CFP rankings and sits with two losses on the year. Without more on the line, the voters may be hesitant to pick a guy they haven’t seen much of throughout the season.

Ohio State’s CJ Stroud will be sitting at home this weekend, meaning he has no more chances to sway neutral voters. With his last appearance being a drubbing by the Michigan Wolverines, he could be out of the count.

Alabama is still in the running for a playoff spot, and with a win over UGA, would no doubt secure one.

3. His Heisman moment will be remembered forever

AUBURN, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 27: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after their 24-22 win over the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

No other player in the Heisman race has a moment that will live on to be immortal like Bryce Young.

His 97-yard drive against Auburn will be recounted for years to come and will live on in Iron Bowl lore.

With less than two minutes left in the game, he drove the offense down the field over 12 plays, capped by a touchdown pass that he dropped over freshman Ja’Corey Brooks’ shoulder in the right corner of the end zone.

The 97 yards included Young converting third downs, getting rid of the ball before being sacked and finding tight end Jahleel Billingsley on a crucial fourth down. All while having no timeouts. In the process, this drive skyrocketed to the top of Young’s Heisman Trophy resume as Alabama escaped in four overtimes.

Find me another candidate with as big a moment as this.

2. An Alabama QB is due

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) leads the way to the next drill during Alabama’s fall camp football practice, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The individual drills preceded the Tide’s second scrimmage. Also pictured are Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13). (Vasha Hunt/Alabama Media Group via AP)

Alabama has had three quarterbacks since 2013 named finalists for the Heisman Trophy and made the trip to New York: A.J. McCarron (2013), Tua Tagovailoa (2018) and Mac Jones (2020).

You could say it’s about time the Crimson Tide has a quarterback win the Heisman. Just last year, Alabama won its third Heisman Trophy when wide receiver Devonta Smith took home the award.

Bryce Young would be Alabama’s first signal-caller to hoist the coveted trophy.

1. He's thrown for 40 TDs and just 4 INTs

AUBURN, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 27: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after passing for a touchdown in the third overtime against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Let’s talk about this for a second. For a sophomore quarterback to throw 40 touchdown passes with just four interceptions is an anomaly. Especially in the daunting SEC West. Defenses in this division salivate at the chance to intercept a pass, especially one from an Alabama quarterback that happens to be the Heisman front-runner.

This hasn’t worked out for SEC West DBs, however, as Young has been mechanical with his movement and scientific with his reads throughout the season.

Add 3,901 total yards and you have a monster year for a rookie quarterback. Over his last two weeks, he’s thrown for 876 yards, and he will no doubt add to that and his total next weekend against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

All things told, Young has a great chance to win the Heisman. With a win over the Bulldogs on Saturday, the award will be sealed. With a poor performance and a loss, it’s possible for him to lose it. But how likely is it for Young to throw a bad game? It hasn’t happened much, so I’m not worried.

Watch Alabama take on Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. CST on your local CBS station.

