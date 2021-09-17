5 reasons why Auburn will beat Penn State

Auburn heads to State College tomorrow to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions. This is a matchup that has been hyped up all week. Will Penn State defeat Auburn in an electric Beaver Stadium? Nonsense. Auburn is a team that not a lot of people take seriously.

Here are the top five reasons why the Auburn Tigers will beat the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Bo Nix

Bo Nix is a top seven quarterback in passing efficiency through the first two games of this season. Despite the lack of competition, he comes in with tons of momentum leaning his way. Nix has had productive games against Power Five schools. This will be another one. He has even defeated Alabama in his first year with the Auburn Tigers. Penn State might not be Alabama, but they are competition that Nix is capable of staying consistent and leading Auburn to an upset over a top 10 team in the country.

Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws the ball during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.

Tank Bigsby

When people think of the Auburn Tigers, the two players that come to mind are Bo Nix and perhaps one of the best running backs in college football right now in Tank Bigsby. Bigsby is off to a strong start through the first two weeks of the season. He is an absolute power back that is capable of changing the offense. Penn State’s defense well most certainly have their work cut out for them. Expect a big work load from Bigsby in tomorrow’s game.

Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs the ball at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Auburn Tigers leads Alabama State Hornets 20-0 at halftime.

Auburn’s Passing Game

Story continues

Now, this will be a key component to watch in tomorrow’s game. Not only is it going to be important, but it also might be one of the most crucial factors in this game for Auburn. We know how strong of a secondary Penn State has. If guys like Demetris Robertson and Shedrick Johnson can be productive tomorrow in the passing game, that could be a huge momentum shift for the rest of the offense.

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Demetris Robertson (0) runs the ball after a catch at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Auburn Tigers leads Alabama State Hornets 20-0 at halftime.

Auburn Secondary

This could very well be a game where we see much more of the run from both teams. Penn State has a strong secondary that has been elite the first two weeks of the season. Auburn’s has been the same. They are not as strong as Penn State’s at all, but they are still capable of preventing the deep ball.

Auburn safety Smoke Monday (21) celebrates after making a quick stop during Auburn football A-Day spring game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Auburn Rushing Defense

The Auburn Tigers have one of the best from defenses in college football right now. Through the first two weeks, we saw multiple running backs featured in Penn State’s backfield. However, not a single one is Tank Bigsby. They certainly have a talented room, but it will be tough to be consistently productive throughout the game. Will the Auburn Tigers pull off the upset in Happy Valley? If they can execute these five crucial factors efficiently, they will have a strong chance at winning this game.

1

1