5 Reasons Why This Year's World Series Is the Weirdest in Recent History

During the 2016 World Series the Chicago Cubs, and their fans who had suffered heartbreak for more than a century, charmed the country. Unless you were a fan of their American League opponent, the Cleveland Indians, odds are you pulled for the Cubbies last year. The Series had a clear theme: Go Cubs Go! And Chicago delivered.

The winner is less crucial in this year’s Fall Classic, which the Houston Astros leads 3-2 over the Los Angeles Dodgers entering Tuesday’s Game 6 in L.A. (though Astros and Dodgers fans will think differently). But an even more compelling theme has emerged: unprecedented drama, unpredictable zaniness. Though some of the World Series hubbub isn’t so alluring — more on that below — if you love baseball, or just surprising storylines in general, you can’t help but hope the weirdest World Series in memory continues to throw curveballs.

Here are five reasons that the 2017 World Series won’t be one we soon forget:

The Longball Lives

The Fall Classic has seen an historic October power surge. Through just five games, the Astros and Dodgers have combined to smack 22 home runs, which already breaks the prior World Series record, 21, set in 2002. That series, between the San Francisco Giants and Anaheim Angels, went a full seven games. If this series goes the distance, the Dodgers and Astros may hit more than 30 homers. Fourteen different players have hit homers during the World Series, another record.

The Game 5 Marathon

Sunday night’s classic, a 13-12 Houston victory, clocked in at 5 hours and 17 minutes, making it the second longest game in World Series history. The game ended at 1:38 am Eastern Time; fans who fell asleep regretted it. Houston overcame 4-0, 7-4, and 8-7 deficits, and the Astros tied the game on three different occasions with home runs: a three-run bomb one by Yuli Gurriel in the fourth inning, another three-run shot the very next inning, from Jose Altuve, the new Mr. October (even the old Mr. October says he’s the best player in baseball), and then a solo blast to left from George Springer in the seventh. The Dodgers trailed 12-9 entering the ninth and rallied for two runs, courtesy of a Yasiel Puig home run, but were still down to their last strike when Chris Taylor punched a single up the middle to score the tying run from third and send the game to extra innings. The instant classic came to a delirious end in the bottom of the 10th; with two out, Houston third baseman Alex Bergman hit a single to left. Pinch runner Derek Fisher, who was on second base, rounded third and sprinted home. The throw: not in time. Minute Maid Park erupted. Houston’s Carlos Correa was downright giddy.