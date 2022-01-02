5 reasons why Alabama will win the CFP national championship over Georgia

Top-ranked Alabama defeated No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, which served as a College Football Playoff semifinal game, and will move on to the national championship game in Indianapolis.

The Crimson Tide will face off against No. 3 Georgia, which decisively defeated No. 2 Michigan in the other semifinal matchup, the Orange Bowl.

These two teams have a history of meeting in the postseason, both in the College Football Playoff and the conference title game. This will be their second time battling this season, Alabama won the first one in surprisingly runaway fashion.

Now, just a month later, the Bulldogs seek revenge, while the Crimson Tide goes for the sweep.

Here are five reasons why Nick Saban will, once again, defeat Kirby Smart.

5. Brian Robinson jr.

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

In the first meeting between these two teams this season, running back Brian Robinson jr. had 16 carries for only 55 yards. It may not seem like much, but when considering he is always a threat, as seen in the Cotton Bowl against Cincinnati, defenses must respect him.

Either he puts up big numbers on the ground, or he aids the passing game by simply being a potential threat.

4. The Defense

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

In the SEC Championship, Stetson Bennet threw 48 passes, and only completed 29 of them for 340 yards and three touchdowns. However, he did throw two interceptions.

Bennet looked great in the Orange Bowl win, but Alabama has the upper hand in knowing his strengths and weakness. Expect every aspect of the Crimson Tide defense to exploit them.

3. Nick Saban keeps a trick up his sleeve

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Let’s face it, no one will ever know what goes on in Nick Saban’s head during the game. What we do know, though, is that he enters every game with a specific plan, or a trick.

Tua Tagovailoa in the second half of a national championship, a shifted game plan for Jalen Hurts in the 2018 SEC Championship after he’s forced to enter, or it could even be something the average viewer doesn’t catch. Regardless, it is always something Kirby Smart doesn’t expect.

2. Bryce Young is too unpredictable

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

As the 2021 season has progressed, Bryce Young has improved. He certainly didn’t appear to be a Heisman-caliber quarterback to start the year, but here we are.

Will he take off and run, will he throw one deep, or will he check down? Literally no one knows, and it became clear in the SEC Championship that Georgia didn’t know how to handle it either.

1. The Crimson Tide mentality

Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches teams warm up before the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Georgia and Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

After winning the Heisman, Bryce Young stated that he has always felt doubted; entering the College Football Playoff, Will Anderson jr. said he feels like Alabama is an underdog, despite being the No. 1 team in the nation.

Whether they are actually disrespected and/or doubted is irrelevant, what matters is that the whole team believes they are. The hunt for national title No. 19 seemed dead after the los to Texas A&M. Now, with one game left, it is anything but.

