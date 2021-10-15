5 reasons why Alabama will have no issues with Mississippi State

Alabama must win-out if they want to compete for an SEC Championship, as well as get a spot in the CFP.

First, however, they must get past Mississippi State in Starkville on Saturday.

With just two days to go until gameday, here are five good reasons the Crimson Tide will earn a W against the Bulldogs.

5. Bryce Young will have himself a day.

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

When it’s all said and done, Bryce Young will likely rack up another 300 yard performance in Saturday’s game against Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs don’t have enough consistency in their pass defense to have much of an affect on Young.

At just over nine yards per throw and 21 passing TDs on the year, it’s hard to imagine Young’s good arm to go bad against this 3-2 Mississippi State team.

4. All the Crimson Tide defense has to do is stop the pass

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Bulldogs don’t run the ball. That’s not much of an understatement. Their leading rusher, Dillon Johnson, has just 149 rushing yards on the year.

We knew when Mike Leach was hired that he would bring his West Coast offense to the SEC, and their stats on the year will confirm: Mississippi State is averaging just 56 rushing yards per game this season.

I expect them to stick to their guns on Saturday, so Alabama’s defense will need to stop the pass and it should be okay.

3. Alabama will feed Brian Robinson

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

After questionable play-calling in the 41-38 loss to Texas A&M last weekend, Alabama will get back to the run-game.

Even with 153 yards on the ground last week, it simply wasn’t enough and the coaches know it. Brian Robinson should get a lot of work on Saturday, and I predict that he’ll have a solid performance.

2. Will Anderson has finally gotten to his teammates

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Over the past week, Crimson Tide LB Will Anderson Jr has been speaking out about the performance of the defense, giving them a warning dating back to after the Florida game.

“I don’t think it was taken seriously,” Anderson said on Monday. “I mean, as you can see, after Florida — which was a close game — we end up losing this game.

“I think together as a team we really just have to focus. I think that’s the biggest thing,” Anderson said. “I just feel like as if it’s really nothing else other teams are doing, I just think it’s just us, we’re in our own way right now.”

Anderson is solidifying his spot as the leader of this Crimson Tide defense, and I believe that the defense will respond to his words.

1. Alabama never loses consecutive games

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The Crimson Tide don’t generally lose two games in a row, but it has happened.

In the past 10 games, Alabama has a 9-1 record when playing after a loss, the last one being in 2013 when the Tide lost to Oklahoma after first losing to Auburn.

Mississippi State has taken the brunt of these Alabama comeback games, losing three times when playing the Tide after they had lost the previous week.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for continued coverage of the Alabama Crimson Tide!

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for continued coverage of the Alabama Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Layne Gerbig on Twitter @LayneG_29.

1

1